Rock Island City Council rejects higher tax rate

ROCK ISLAND -- The city's property tax increase will not be as high as initially proposed.
City council members on Monday passed a first reading of the 2020 property tax levy ordinance, lowering it from the proposed tax rate of 6.67% to 3.93% for the city's portion of residents' tax bills.
During a planning session prior to the regular meeting, council members debated whether to keep the rate at 6.67% or risk dipping into reserves to give residents a break with a lower tax rate.
Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, and Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 6, opposed lowering the rate to 3.93%.
"I plan on voting against this ordinance on the grounds that I would prefer we balance the budget without using the city's reserves," Parker said.
Finance Director Stephanie Masson said lowering the tax rate will result in dipping into six days of the city's reserves of $7.1 million in the general fund, noting $7.1 million equals 68 days of reserves.
Masson said the tax increase amounts to an additional $2.38 per month, or an additional $28.53 per year on a house valued at $100,000. The total levy to be collected at the lower rate will be $13.4 million.
"Expenses are higher than revenues," Masson said. "Some of these actions are difficult, but they are necessary. Property taxes are an important source of revenue for the city."
Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2; Alderman James Spurgetis, Ward 3; Alderman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4; and Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6; voted in favor of the lower tax rate.
Alderman Ivory Clark, Ward 1, was absent.
Rock Island County residents are taxed by eight taxing districts. The Rock Island-Milan School District takes the biggest chunk at 51%, followed by the city with 21% and the county at 13%. The tax increase considered Monday is for the city's portion of the tax bill.
"The city staff has done a very good job of trying to find expenses to cut," Mayor Mike Thoms said. "The city council has also challenged city staff to find things to cut."
Poulos said council members met frequently to find the best path to balancing the budget without raising taxes too much.
"Our concern has always been, 'How can we maintain city services without making cuts and have the least negative impact?'" Poulos said. "This is going to be a hard decision for everybody."
The largest anticipated revenues will come from $25 million in local and state taxes, $25.7 million from service fees and $19.5 million in property taxes.
Included in the local and state tax revenue stream is $4.3 million from gaming, $4.2 from income taxes and $1.5 million from motor fuel sales taxes.
The largest expenditures across all funds in the city is an estimated $52.2 million for personnel costs, $26.3 million for services, and $11.2 million for debt service. Police and fire pensions will increase by about $380,000.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, resident Jim Uribe challenged council members to find a way to keep property taxes down.
"We are asking the city of Rock Island to reduce wages and benefits," Uribe said. "There are (several) employees making over $100,000 a year in salary and benefits. This seems excessive when you consider the median household income in Rock Island is $43,558.
"You could use cannabis revenue to reduce taxes," he said. "We might as well get something out of something being high. People are hurting and at the tipping point. Unless we reduce spending, we are going to continue seeing an exodus of people and money."
Resident Bill Long, who said he lives on a fixed income, suggested "hiring B-grade people" to keep personnel costs down.
"If you folks can't get it done with the money we give to you, maybe we'll have to look at getting different (council members)," Long said. "Desperate times take desperate measures.
"There are eight taxing districts in your tax bill. If everyone raises their taxes 10%, that's an 80% increase. If all eight raise taxes by 1%, that's 8%. My income won't go up, so now I have to adjust my standard of living."
In other action, council members also increased waste water rates by 3% and storm water rates by 3%. A medium-sized residential property will pay an additional 12 cents extra in storm water service.
Council members will vote again on the property tax ordinance during the Dec. 16 regular meeting.