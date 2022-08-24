 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island City Council to have presentation on ARPA allocation
After seeking input from the public, Rock Island City Council will be presented with proposed funding recommendations for the $26.5 million they received in American Rescue Plan Act funds. 

The special session will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in council chambers and available to watch remotely. 

A survey was available to the public from July 1 to July 25 in which residents could provide input on how the city should spend the ARPA funds. People were asked to choose their top five priorities from 12 categories.

According to the results provided in the proposed document plan, the city received 1,827 responses. Surveys were available online and in-person.  About 16,280 postcards were also sent with survey information to all mailing addresses within the city. 

Based on the results from the survey, the top priorities range from infrastructure and green space projects to small business assistance, public safety and mental health resources and services. Respondents also had the option to suggest specific ideas or projects. 

President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law in March 2021 to help municipalities recover from economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to federal guidelines, funds have to be allocated by the end of 2024 and all money must be spent. 

