Rock Island City Council to hold special meeting on future of The District

Rock Island City Council will hold a special remote meeting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the future of The District and downtown Rock Island.
Council members would like to hear from residents, business owners, property owners and anyone interested in the future of The District and downtown Rock Island.
The special meeting was scheduled after pushback from bar and business owners when the city council came close to permanently changing bar closing times in The District from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. following a series of violent incidents downtown. Council members voted Sept. 28 to approve extending the temporary closing time of 2 a.m. until Feb. 28, 2021.
"The District is an important aspect of Rock Island’s downtown area," said Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Ward 3. "We invite all residents, stakeholders and interested parties to virtually attend this special meeting to voice your concerns and share ideas to address the future of the Rock Island District."
Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said he looks forward to hearing from residents and business owners.
"As the city of Rock Island continues to set the stage for downtown Rock Island's revitalization, such as the recently executed addition of our downtown to the National Register of Historic Places, it's now time to take that next step and plan for further improvement," Parker said. "I look forward to hearing from stakeholders and working together to grow our downtown."
Anyone wishing to participate can join online via meet.google.com/rmk-uezz-mkc or by calling 1-208-696-4331 and entering PIN: 383788399#.
