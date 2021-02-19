Rock Island city council to vote Monday on changing closing time for bars to 2 a.m.

Rock Island city leaders will vote Monday night on whether to permanently change bar closing times in the city from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The amended ordinance reads in part, "It is recommended that the three o’clock closing option no longer be available to Rock Island alcoholic liquor license holders."
Council members also will vote to amend the city's ordinance pertaining to vendors operating in the bar district's "Great River Plaza," changing their closing time from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m.
City council members voted in September to temporarily change bar closing times to 2 a.m. after a series of violent incidences over the summer in the bar district, including the shooting death of 43-year-old man that led the city to impose a curfew the following night.
Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen has said incidences of violence escalate in the District between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., creating a burden on police resources when officers have to be pulled from other areas of the city to assist downtown.
Bar owners have protested the earlier closing time, saying they depend on the increase in revenue from customers who cross the bridge after bars close in Iowa.
The temporary change in closing hours was due to expire Feb. 28, but council members will make their final decision Monday night.
The city council meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 22. Residents can participate remotely through public comments by calling 1-339-545-4186 and using PIN # 157 213 405#, or by viewing the meeting live on YouTube on the RockIslandIl/live channel.