Rock Island city council votes to change closing time for bars to 2 a.m.

Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, agreed.

"This is not something that is written in stone," Swanson said.

Clark pleaded with council members to reconsider their decision prior to the vote. He said changing the closing time to 2 a.m. would not make the city any safer and it would hurt business owners. Swanson said bars on the Iowa side seem to have no problem bringing in revenue, despite closing at 2 a.m.

"I prefer to put people over profits," she said.

Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, said he would reconsider changing bar closing times back to 3 a.m. only if "we have done the responsible things we need to do to make it a safe place."

Mayor Mike Thoms said the business owners are not the cause of the problem, but they are being punished. He said the safety problem is being caused by people who loiter in the plaza and cause trouble.

"It's because there was an area to gather," Thoms said. "But at the same token, this will send a message and reduce the opportunity for it to happen. Although, this is just one piece of it along with potentially eliminating the plaza, having lighting and different types of businesses down there. We should revisit this in the future.