Rock Island city council Ward 1 candidates: Moses Robinson and Jason Hayes

If elected, Hayes said his focus will be to fix roads, clean up trash and debris, and address the problem of abandoned houses. Another goal he has would be to bring in a grocery store.

"All we really have are gas stations and Family Dollar," he said. "There is no place where you can get fresh produce or meat products in the 1st Ward. I think it's something we need to pursue."

Hayes said current Aldermen haven't been responsive. If elected, he would put in the effort to stay in touch with residents.

"I'm going to return phone calls. Once I'm on the (council), I'm can talk to some of the other Aldermen who haven't returned phone calls and find out why. That's their job.

"I'm really motivated and I'm a hard worker," he said. "Once I get set on something, I don't give up until I get the result I'm looking for."

Hayes said he is not in agreement with the city potentially selling its water system to Illinois American Water.

"This would just be the start of things; what are they going to sell off next?" he said. "The water prices would sky rocket. In my eyes, it's a bad idea."