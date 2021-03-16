Rock Island city council Ward 1 candidates: Moses Robinson and Jason Hayes

When Rock Island 1st Ward Alderman Ivory Clark decided not to run for reelection, two candidates stepped up to try to fill his shoes on city council.
Voters will choose between Moses Robinson and Jason Hayes in the April 6 municipal election.
Moses Robinson
Moses Robinson may already be familiar to many in Rock Island's 1st Ward. He is the son of Martin Luther King Jr. Center founder Ida Robinson, serves on the city's parks and recreation board and is director of the Metropolitan Youth Program.
Born and raised in Rock Island, Robinson graduated from Rock Island High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He currently works as a data technician at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Robinson said serving on city council will be another way for him to give back to the community that has done so much for him. Taking on neighborhood blight through better housing and infrastructure will be on his list of things to do.
"I'd like to bring some stability back to the 1st Ward," he said. "We are the oldest part of the city; we have the oldest houses, the oldest infrastructure. We have a lot of abandoned properties and open fields."
If elected, Robinson said another priority of his will be to bring in a neighborhood grocery store.
"We don't have any fresh food you can obtain in the 1st Ward. You almost have to go outside of the city to get fresh food. We don't have anything we can depend on that can sustain our part of the neighborhood. This used to be a very vibrant community."
Another area of focus in the city for economic development would be the 11th Street corridor, where he'd like to see a small strip mall constructed that offers other services for residents such as a laundromat, in addition to a small food mart and retail stores.
Robinson agrees with the council's recent decision to change bar closing times from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m., saying a uniform closing time in the Quad Cities provides a better balance for all residents.
Robinson would like to see improved interaction between residents of the 1st Ward and the police department. He was part of a community-wide effort last year to work toward that goal. He said relationship building "needs to happen outside of a normal (police) call. While they're driving around on their beat, they should introduce themselves to kids and talk to adults and introduce themselves."
"The (police) said that is something they would like to work on, also."
Illinois American Water recently opened talks to potentially purchase the city's water system. If the city receives an offer from the company, Robinson said he will not support the sale.
"I'm not a fan of that," he said. "I know it will help with the budget, but it's a natural resource you can never get back if you sell it. We need to find a better way to manage what we have."
Robinson said his passion for Rock Island makes him an ideal choice for city council.
"My job, if I'm elected as the Alderman for 1st Ward, will be that spokesperson for the residents," he said. "I'm there as a representative for the 1st Ward of Rock Island. I will be someone they can call on; I've been doing that for so many years. I give my all."
Jason Hayes
Jason Hayes is a lifelong Rock Island resident. After graduating from Rock Island High School, he served two years in the U.S. Navy. He is employed as a gauge calibration technician at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Hayes said he has been wanting to run for city council for a few years and feels this is the right time.
"There are some things going on in the 1st Ward that have been overlooked," he said. "One way to get the ball rolling is to actually do it myself."
If elected, Hayes said his focus will be to fix roads, clean up trash and debris, and address the problem of abandoned houses. Another goal he has would be to bring in a grocery store.
"All we really have are gas stations and Family Dollar," he said. "There is no place where you can get fresh produce or meat products in the 1st Ward. I think it's something we need to pursue."
Hayes said current Aldermen haven't been responsive. If elected, he would put in the effort to stay in touch with residents.
"I'm going to return phone calls. Once I'm on the (council), I'm can talk to some of the other Aldermen who haven't returned phone calls and find out why. That's their job.
"I'm really motivated and I'm a hard worker," he said. "Once I get set on something, I don't give up until I get the result I'm looking for."
Hayes said he is not in agreement with the city potentially selling its water system to Illinois American Water.
"This would just be the start of things; what are they going to sell off next?" he said. "The water prices would sky rocket. In my eyes, it's a bad idea."
In terms of other economic development, Hayes said he would like to see more retail businesses in the downtown district. He said the idea of removing the plaza area would not solve the loitering or panhandling problems; they would just move to other parts of the city.
Hayes said his work ethic and commitment to the city makes him a good choice for city council.
"I've lived here for a long time and I've worked hard to make my small area better than what it was when I came here," he said. "A lot of the changes I've fought for have been effective."