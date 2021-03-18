Rock Island city council Ward 5: Dylan Parker being challenged by Laurie Figley

"We've been able to invest in our infrastructure, while at the same time decreasing our energy consumption all at no cost to taxpayers. That's the beauty of this project," he said.

Parker said economic development remained a priority. Instead of going after big-box stores like Walmart, Parker said small, incremental improvements can also make a difference. One example he gives is working with Wake Brewing when the business wanted to expand its patio.

"It's easy for any candidate to say, 'I support economic development.' You really need to figure out how. How are you going to do economic development?

"Successful economic development comes from being a kingmaker, versus a king," he said. "It really works when you take time to identify who the leaders in your community are and empower them."

Parker points to the city's service agreement with DARI (Development Association of Rock Island), calling it "transformative" and that it will help the city's efforts in bringing in more businesses.