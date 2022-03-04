Rock Island: City employee's confrontation with alderman, business owner did not violate any policies

Illinois State Rep. candidate Thurgood Brooks will not face disciplinary action by the city of Rock Island after he initiated two confrontations following a city council meeting Feb. 14 with Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, and business owner Natalie Linville-Mass.

Because Brooks is an employee of the city through his job with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Interim City Manager John Gripp said city staff reviewed video footage captured by cameras in the lobby where the incidences took place.

"We completed the review — human resources and myself," Gripp said. "The review was completed and it was determined there were no violations of personnel policies. There were no formal complaints provided to me or anyone else regarding the matter."

Brooks declined to comment Thursday.

"If there was no violation to the policy, then, hopefully, we can move forward and bridges can be mended," Poulos said.

The issue between Poulos and Brooks began at the beginning of the Feb. 14 meeting, when Brooks said during the public comment portion that if any council members voted to approve a controversial Black history trail grant and appoint Linville-Mass as sub-recipient, he would ensure none of them were re-elected.

Poulos said during the meeting that he did not appreciate being threatened by members of the public.

After the meeting, Brooks approached Poulos in the lobby outside city council chambers, standing within inches and nearly nose-to-nose with Poulos, who did not move, as witnessed by a Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times reporter who was there.

Linville-Mass, who faced pushback from residents opposing the grant, said Brooks also entered an elevator as she was leaving the meeting, held the door open and confronted her.

