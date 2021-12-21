Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet wraps up a 22-year career with the city he grew up in

Books and city budget binders remain organized on shelves in the office of Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet. U.S. Navy hats, family photos and other memorabilia sit untouched. A set of golf clubs stands upright in a corner of his office.
Packing up decades of materials, personal effects and memories takes time. Tweet is preparing to retire after nearly 22 years of working for the city he grew up in. His last working day will be Dec. 23.
"I've always tried to do the right things for the citizens of Rock Island and the employees," he said. "I'm just grateful for the opportunity; it wasn't something that I expected when I started working for the city."
Tweet, 63, was hired by the city in 2000 as information management project manager to help implement a software project. He transferred to the public works department in 2002 as the technical services manager and moved into the streets department in 2006, eventually becoming the street maintenance superintendent. He was appointed public works director in 2013.
He became interim city manager in 2016 and was formally appointed by former Mayor Dennis Pauley in 2017.
"I was fortunate to get into the public works department, and every time there was a promotion, I was fortunate enough to get the promotion," he said. "That's how I ended up here."
Under Tweet's leadership, the city is in a better financial position than it was five years ago when it had a deficit of $5 million.
"As we were getting ready to put the budget together, what was requested from department heads and what we had, that difference was about $5 million," he said. "We've been able to cover that through a variety of means with some staff reductions and delays in hiring. But it gets better and better every year.
"Now we have a 90-day reserve in our general fund, which we haven't had in the past few years. And we've got no property tax rate increase for the second year in a row."
Tweet also has shepherded several major infrastructure projects to completion in the city. Resurfacing 18th Avenue and 38th Street — two of the most highly-traveled roads — was a big improvement for the city, as was completion of the new water treatment plant, which replaced the previous 100-year-old facility.
"One of the biggest changes is the departments work together a lot closer than they used to," he said. "If you go back several years, the departments didn't have the same cohesive relationship they have now. There are a lot more partnerships going on between departments. It's a little more seamless now."
Tweet said a good example of partnerships was when the city's parks department, public works and community and economic development staff worked together to bring in funding and renovate the historic Douglas Park a few years ago, in addition to the public/private partnership with Friends of Douglas Park.
"That's an area we've been very successful at in the past several years, these public/private partnerships where we leverage expertise or funds from an outside agency along with ours."
Born and raised in Rock Island, Tweet graduated from Augustana College with his bachelor's degree in public administration. He went on to serve 18 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring in 1998 with the rank of lieutenant commander before beginning his career with the city of Rock Island.
"We're a leaner organization than we used to be," Tweet said, reflecting on changes in the city since he began. "Over the past 20 years, we've reorganized and combined jobs. There's been a reduction in staff as we right-sized. All departments have fewer people than we did 20 years ago.
"What we tried to do was maintain a level of service. We tried to cut out something people don't notice that much, like street sweeping. We used to have two street sweepers out many days. We no longer aggressively trim trees or replace signs and those types of things. The garbage collection, the snow removal and the pothole patching and the street repairs are all the same."
Mayor Mike Thoms said Tweet would be missed.
"He has great depth of knowledge in the city," Thoms said. "Working up through the ranks of public works has given him a lot of knowledge to be able to utilize throughout the whole city. Public works is the largest department, so a lot of issues start there.
"Randy's been a great person to work with. His leadership brings a lot of respect with the department heads," Thoms said. "That part has made it easy to work as a cohesive team."
Tweet said his plans for retirement included traveling, completing projects around the house and spending more time with family. He and his wife, Anjel, share four adult children together.
He has advice for whomever the city hires as the next city manager.
"Serve the citizens of Rock Island well and have fun. That would be my advice. It can be a lot of work, so you have to enjoy it.
"It's been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Rock Island. I appreciate the council having confidence in me and allowing me to serve in this position. Special thanks to all the staff, particularly the directors, who made my job easy."