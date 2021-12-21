Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet wraps up a 22-year career with the city he grew up in

"I was fortunate to get into the public works department, and every time there was a promotion, I was fortunate enough to get the promotion," he said. "That's how I ended up here."

Under Tweet's leadership, the city is in a better financial position than it was five years ago when it had a deficit of $5 million.

"As we were getting ready to put the budget together, what was requested from department heads and what we had, that difference was about $5 million," he said. "We've been able to cover that through a variety of means with some staff reductions and delays in hiring. But it gets better and better every year.

"Now we have a 90-day reserve in our general fund, which we haven't had in the past few years. And we've got no property tax rate increase for the second year in a row."

Tweet also has shepherded several major infrastructure projects to completion in the city. Resurfacing 18th Avenue and 38th Street — two of the most highly-traveled roads — was a big improvement for the city, as was completion of the new water treatment plant, which replaced the previous 100-year-old facility.