Rock Island Community and Economic Development leadership roles fully staffed for first time in three years

Rock Island's Community and Economic Development leadership team is fully staffed for the first time in three years.

According to a news release from the city, the department has filled four leadership positions, filling the last one at the beginning of October 2022.

Tanner Osing began working as the planning and zoning manager on Monday, Oct. 3.

Osing earned his bachelor's degree in geography and pubic health from Augustana College and a master's in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa in May 2022. He also worked for three years in transit planning for MetroLINK prior to his master's.

"I'm a Rock Island resident and fell in love with the different neighborhoods and businesses in the city," Osing said. "I wanted to bring my expertise back to a place that I love and improve it for everyone."

Jerad Irvine was promoted to the city's building official in February. He oversees rental inspections, the health department, housing and property maintenance, and building inspections.

He previously worked as a building inspector and has 22 years of construction experience, ranging from residential, industrial and commercial, including his own construction company.

"I want to share my knowledge I've obtained through my experience in the construction industry to help people in the community have successful projects," Irvine said.

In May 2020, the city hired Nichole Mata as the housing officer and was promoted to community development manager in April. Mata earned a bachelor's in business management and organizational leadership from St. Ambrose University.

Mata oversees housing and urban development grants, along with three different programs: Emergency, General, and Targeted Area Rehab and Repair Program.

"My goal as the community development manager is to help projects have more and happier engaged users," Mata said.

Previously, she spent four years working for Family Resources as a quality specialist, analyzing Department of Human Services contracts.

Tarah Snipes has been the economic development manager since March 2019.

Snipes focuses on seeking opportunities for Rock Island that align with the goals and needs of the community, offers technical assistance and connects businesses to financial resources to help them expand or grow.

"My motivation for doing this job is to make Rock Island a better place for future generations, including my own kids," Snipes said.

Snipes previously worked in admissions for a higher education institution for 10 years and served as the economic development coordinator for Aledo.

Snipes has a bachelor degree in criminal justice and Spanish from MacMurray College and a master's in public history from the University of Illinois at Springfield.