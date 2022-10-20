Rock Island Council to open public hearing for special services area Monday

The Rock Island City Council will open the public hearing Monday, Oct.24, regarding a downtown taxing district.

The Downtown Rock Island Steering Committee proposed creating a Special Services Area for downtown. An SSA is an area in which a special tax levy is imposed in exchange for special city services and devoted funding streams.

Property owners in the proposed SSA would pay a 1.15% tax on their assessed value, and the money would then go back into downtown.

At an August council meeting, resident Tom Thoms said he has watched the "slow death march of downtown while living in the middle of it" and is for the SSA, even in the face of increased taxes.

The council has passed two readings of the ordinance establishing an ordinance that considers the possibility to move forward with the SSA for downtown revitalization. Council also approved a resolution to enter into negotiations with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to manage the potential SSA.

Third Ward Ald. Judith Higgins Gilbert has been the lone no vote against the SSA, making it clear that she is for downtown revitalization but not at the cost of something as "impactful as an additional tax burden."

Higgins was also the only no vote for entering into negotiations with the Chamber, citing residents who have expressed they are not comfortable with the Chamber potentially running it and would rather have the Development of Association of Rock Island, known as DARI, or another entity be in charge.

According to the memorandum for the community and economic development department, the public hearing will continue on Monday, Nov. 14 before it is closed.

Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 15 a 60-day objection petition period will begin and close on Friday, Jan. 13.