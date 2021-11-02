Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider has resigned.
Snider's last day with the county will be Dec. 10. He has been hired as city administrator for Washington, Ill., where he will start work Dec. 13.
Snider was hired by the county in April, 2018 and is only the second person to serve as administrator for Rock Island County after the position was created in 2015.
"This has not been an easy decision and took a lot of consideration," Snider wrote in the resignation letter he submitted to County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk Monday evening. "I would like to thank Chairman Brunk and board members for the privilege of serving with you over the last three and one half years. I have made many great friends during my tenure here."
Brunk notified board members of Snider's resignation by email shortly after receiving the news.
"While I am sorry to see Jim go, I wish him all the best moving forward," Brunk wrote. "His work in helping to continue to lay the foundation for the role of the county administrator, and his work through some of our more grueling challenges, continues to be greatly appreciated."
In an interview, Snider said he was looking forward to moving closer to where most of his family lives in Canton, Ill. He will replace Ray Forsythe, who resigned as Washington city administrator in May. Forsythe was previously the planning and development director for Moline.
"Washington has a lot of economic development happening," Snider said. "It's a unique opportunity and something I couldn't pass up.
"The Rock Island County board has been great to work with; there's no issue there," he said. "It's just something that came up. There are a lot of good things happening in Washington. I will be close to my family and it will be an easy drive for events and things. It's all of that factored in."
During his tenure, Snider has navigated the county through several challenges, among them the sale of Hope Creek Care Center, the county-owned nursing home, in June 2020; legal challenges to prevent demolition of the old courthouse; successfully moving the recorder's office from the old courthouse to the county office building; and the pandemic.
"As you know, we faced a lot of challenges," Snider said. "The nursing home was a difficult process for everyone. We had losses of millions of dollars a year. We were supporting Hope Creek with about $5 million per year with the property tax levy. Those were the alarm bells I shared with the county board.
"Financially, we are in much better shape now," he said. "They always say you want to try to leave a place better than when you arrived. The board has been encouraging and cooperative. In three and a half years, I think we've made some good things happen.
"The last year has had some good news with $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan dollars; the board has been focused on how to spend it. It has been a fruitful and rewarding process. Some capital needs will be now be funded — we've been focusing on that and it's been very productive."
Snider said it has been "an honor" to work for Rock Island County.
"There has been good discussion," he said. "Everyone is willing to work hard and work through the issues. There has been good collaboration; it's been very rewarding."
Brunk said he and Snider have been discussing how to handle the transition of his departure and that the county may hire an interim administrator until a permanent replacement is found.
"At this point, we have quite a few things going on and I don't want to miss a beat," Brunk said. "The budgeting process will be completed a few weeks prior to Jim leaving the county.
"The county's administrator position is only about six years old. Jim has continued to pave the way for that role in Rock Island County. It has had its hiccups at times; Jim has done a great job working through those and some of our more challenging issues.
"Jim and I have a great working relationship," Brunk said. "I will definitely miss that. I know a great number of board members have voiced how well he handles things and keeps the lines of communication open. I'm confident that sharing the news of (Snider's resignation) with the board was received with sadness."
Board Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke echoed the same sentiment.
"I greatly appreciated working with Jim and I thought he did a really great job," Vyncke said. "He navigated us through some tough issues. I wish him well at his new job. Hopefully, (Washington) will be as supportive of him as we have been. I think they're getting a good candidate."