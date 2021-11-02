Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider has resigned. 

"As you know, we faced a lot of challenges," Snider said. "The nursing home was a difficult process for everyone. We had losses of millions of dollars a year. We were supporting Hope Creek with about $5 million per year with the property tax levy. Those were the alarm bells I shared with the county board.

"Financially, we are in much better shape now," he said. "They always say you want to try to leave a place better than when you arrived. The board has been encouraging and cooperative. In three and a half years, I think we've made some good things happen.

"The last year has had some good news with $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan dollars; the board has been focused on how to spend it. It has been a fruitful and rewarding process. Some capital needs will be now be funded — we've been focusing on that and it's been very productive."

Snider said it has been "an honor" to work for Rock Island County.

"There has been good discussion," he said. "Everyone is willing to work hard and work through the issues. There has been good collaboration; it's been very rewarding."

Brunk said he and Snider have been discussing how to handle the transition of his departure and that the county may hire an interim administrator until a permanent replacement is found.