Rock Island County approves allocation of remaining $22.2 million in COVID-19-relief funds

Rock Island County Board members on Tuesday approved a spending plan for the $27.5 million it is receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funds, placing an emphasis on building maintenance, replacing equipment and addressing staffing shortages in critical departments.

The county has already spent $5.3 million of its allocation and approved a framework for the remaining $22.2 million. More than $36,000 in interest has been earned on the money to date.

Some of the spending includes $2.2 million to replace elevators in the county office building; nearly $1.4 million to purchase new sheriff's department vehicles in the next two years; $1.2 million to hire staff in the clerk's office; more than $1 million to hire staff in the state's attorney's office; and $800,000 for staffing in the public defender's office.

"We are looking at one year at a time," Interim County Administrator Jim Grafton said. "There are going to be some unknowns. One of our priorities needs to be putting some investment back into the county office building. That's a priority, and it's a unknown until we know those numbers.

"With the funds, we are reigning it in and getting a better handle on it."

Board members also recently approved the hiring of Ryan Burger as temporary ARPA manager, budgeting $82,000 annually for the position. Burger will manage the allocation of funds and handle the bidding process for projects related to ARPA spending.

Grafton said he was working with Burger in managing the funds.

"With the board meeting once a month, there is a lot of work that has to be done," Grafton said. "The board wants to make sure the funds are invested into the county, not just to commit those funds for the next three years, but for many years to come.

"This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we are trying to be smart with how those funds are allocated."

Grafton said the court backlog created as a result of the pandemic had directly affected the state's attorney, public defender and circuit clerk's offices. County board members approved spending $410,000 on technology for the circuit clerk's office and $220,400 for technology and software for the state's attorney's office.

"I don't know how long the backlog is going to take," he said. "There's been an emphasis on reimbursing departments affected by COVID."

Grafton said the county already purchased 10 vehicles for the sheriff's department and another vehicle for the coroner's office.

"There's a lot of ways to get this wrong," board member Kai Swanson said. "But under Chairman Richard Brunks' leadership, we are so far doing a good job of avoiding the trap of using the funds to commit to future expenditures for which we don't have a funding source."

Swanson said the county had a considerable backlog of differed maintenance projects and capital improvements to tackle.

"This will provide a great vehicle for playing catch up," he said. "For example, in the county office building, I will always be grateful we prioritized an effective communication system for our sheriff's department over elevators in our county office building, but it's time to fix the elevators and HVAC (system) and other issues that have plagued us for years.

"I applaud the county board; we've gotten a lot better at not ignoring the future implications of what we are spending," Swanson said.

"That's what has hurt Rock Island County in the past. You may have money now, but you may not in the future."

