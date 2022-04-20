Rock Island County approves spending $4.3 million to fix up county office building

The 124-year-old Rock Island County office building will finally get some much-needed upgrades.

County board members on Tuesday approved spending $4.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the improvements and a project development agreement with Johnson Controls, who will perform the work.

The office building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, will receive a new HVAC system and conversion of pneumatic temperature controls to Direct Digital Controls (DDC); a new hot water boiler and chilled water systems; temperature controls and Building Automation System (BAS); conversion of interior and exterior lighting to LED lighting upgrades or retrofits; installation of a backup generator system; electrical updates and new electric panels; and replacement of all ceilings throughout the building where needed.

A new roof also will be installed above the rear entrance of the building.

Jason Myers, business development executive for Johnson Controls, told board members in a presentation during the April 13 meeting that the upgrades will save the county an estimated $1.4 million in energy and operational costs over a 20-year period.

"You'll have healthier air and a healthier place to work," Myers said. "A lot of things have been put off because you don't have much money. This is our chance to get the building fixed up to current standards.

"It's a practical approach addressing the things that you need and the things that are going to make the building run more efficiently and effectively and last long term," Myers said. "We look at the life-cycle cost of ownership whenever we develop a project because our name and our reputation is on this for decades to come. We need to be able to back that up with quality equipment and quality service and a great financial approach to doing so is going to maximize the dollars going forward."

The agreement also states the county will provide Johnson Controls with the last 36 months of utility bills, access to site drawings and plans and the building's operational and capital expenses for the last three years related to infrastructure Johnson Controls might replace.

Myers said that once the project is finished, the company will continue to provide support services and ongoing training with the new equipment.

The historic four-story county office building, constructed in 1898, was the site of the original Modern Woodmen of America headquarters. According to the Rock Island Preservation Society, the company sold the building to the county in 1967 for use as office space.

Work on the building is expected to begin in mid July.

