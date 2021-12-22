Rock Island County auditor and chief deputy auditor cleared by forensic audit after theft of $115,000

Following the discovery of the missing funds, Brunk called on Palmer to resign and for her to terminate VanDaele. Despite a vote of no confidence taken by board members during the Aug. 17 board meeting, both Palmer and Van Daele remained on the job. Palmer is an elected official and cannot be terminated, and the county board also has no authority over Van Daele, who reports to Palmer.

Brunk thanked Palmer and Treasurer Louisa Ewert on Tuesday for helping to facilitate the audit.

"I'd like to make a motion; this county board ought to apologize to April Palmer," said board member Ed Langdon.

"Mr. Langdon, I'm going to call that out of order," Brunk said.

"So be it," Langdon said, pushing his microphone away.

Palmer was present during the meeting, but did not comment.

Brunk said the county's information technology department has acquired a cyber security "phishing training solution," which is currently being tested.