Rock Island County auditor and chief deputy auditor cleared by forensic audit after theft of $115,000

Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer and Chief Deputy Auditor Amanda VanDaele have been cleared of any collusion or prior knowledge related to the theft of more than $115,000 through an email scam targeting the auditor's office in June.
County board members on Tuesday received the results of a forensic audit conducted by auditing firm Marcum LLP. Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk read an announcement after closed session, saying the audit included an assessment of internal controls and identification of best practices to help prevent such incidents in the future.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department opened an investigation July 28 when it was discovered $115,103 was transferred by the auditor's office to a fraudulent bank account owned by someone posing as a legitimate vendor.
"A digital forensic audit, which included an analysis of emails, documents and files, indicates there was no prior knowledge or collusion regarding the theft," Brunk said. "It revealed no unexpected activity by the auditor or the chief deputy auditor — which I do not believe anyone expected otherwise — and I for one am pleased to see confirmed."
Following the discovery of the missing funds, Brunk called on Palmer to resign and for her to terminate VanDaele. Despite a vote of no confidence taken by board members during the Aug. 17 board meeting, both Palmer and Van Daele remained on the job. Palmer is an elected official and cannot be terminated, and the county board also has no authority over Van Daele, who reports to Palmer.
Brunk thanked Palmer and Treasurer Louisa Ewert on Tuesday for helping to facilitate the audit.
"I'd like to make a motion; this county board ought to apologize to April Palmer," said board member Ed Langdon.
"Mr. Langdon, I'm going to call that out of order," Brunk said.
"So be it," Langdon said, pushing his microphone away.
Palmer was present during the meeting, but did not comment.
Brunk said the county's information technology department has acquired a cyber security "phishing training solution," which is currently being tested.
"While the incident in June was not the result of a network hack or the breach of a firewall, it is our hope that this training solution will help to heighten awareness related to all communications whether via email, phone, fax, carrier or other method," Brunk said. "This training will be implemented in all offices and departments that fall under the operational purview of the county board and county administration, and will be made available to all other county offices as well.
"The forensic audit report is an invaluable tool that can be utilized to make improvements, benefiting county operations, county staff and ultimately county residents," Brunk said. "The county board and administration is reaffirming our commitment to doing everything within our statutory authority to ensure best practices in protecting county assets, and will work collaboratively with the various county offices to that end."