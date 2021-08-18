Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer asked to resign after $115,000 stolen in email scam

Palmer said Wednesday the theft of funds is a "very serious situation" and her office is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. She said it is too soon for a decision on her possible resignation or the termination of Van Daele.

"It's going to take me some time to react appropriately to ensure the best decisions are being made to provide the best services for the citizens, taxpayers and voters of the county," Palmer said. "I do not take that job lightly. I do take responsibility and that is why I am taking my time and making sure I know what was done and realize what extra security measures need to be taken. We are working collaboratively with others to provide education, knowledge and processes.

"I sincerely hope we can come to some conclusions and even recoup some money. That has been my first concern all along," Palmer said. "My first concern is an internal investigation of my office to make sure processes are consistent and steps were taken appropriately. Education will be key going forward and making sure everyone understands the cyber security threats that exist. I feel that is an important step to take. I continue to cooperate with elected and non-elected officials to make sure these things don't happen again."