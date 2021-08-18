Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer asked to resign after $115,000 stolen in email scam

Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer has been asked to resign by county board members following the theft of $115,000 from an email scam through the auditor's office.
Board members voted 22-1 for Palmer's removal and that of Chief Deputy Auditor Amanda Van Daele following a lengthy closed session Tuesday night. Bob Westpfahl cast the only opposing vote.
However, Palmer is an elected official and cannot be terminated, and the county board has no authority over Van Daele either; it is up to Palmer to terminate her own employee.
"The board felt in order to restore credibility to that office, the resignations are a necessary first step," County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk said Wednesday.
Brunk said the vote of no confidence and call for resignations became apparent after he reviewed the series of emails between the auditor's office and the scammers.
Sheriff Gerry Bustos announced the missing money during a news conference Aug. 13, calling it "a significant loss of taxpayer dollars."
The scam began June 1 when someone contacted the county auditor’s office by email, claiming to represent a contractor with whom the county works. That person asked for payments to be wired instead of sending the traditional paper check. On June 18, the auditor's office sent $97,042 to the fraudulent account and a second payment of $18,061 on July 23.
The account was frozen July 28 with a remaining balance of $9,000. If the stolen money cannot be recovered, the loss will be covered by the county’s Liability Insurance Fund.
Brunk said finance and personnel committee members were briefed on the alleged theft of funds by Bustos, County Administrator Jim Snider and States Attorney Dora Villarreal during the Aug. 10 meeting.
"During that meeting, the finance and personnel committee made the decision to recommend to the full board to call for both resignations," Brunk said. "Since that time, there has been more information that has come to light making it clear that these incidences should not have happened. It went from an employee matter to an office matter.
"I asked Friday morning for (Van Daele) to be placed on administrative leave; there was no reply (from Palmer). There has been a lack of action from the auditor's office in recent days, which made it more evident there is a serious concern as to the operations in that office."
Palmer said Wednesday the theft of funds is a "very serious situation" and her office is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. She said it is too soon for a decision on her possible resignation or the termination of Van Daele.
"It's going to take me some time to react appropriately to ensure the best decisions are being made to provide the best services for the citizens, taxpayers and voters of the county," Palmer said. "I do not take that job lightly. I do take responsibility and that is why I am taking my time and making sure I know what was done and realize what extra security measures need to be taken. We are working collaboratively with others to provide education, knowledge and processes.
"I sincerely hope we can come to some conclusions and even recoup some money. That has been my first concern all along," Palmer said. "My first concern is an internal investigation of my office to make sure processes are consistent and steps were taken appropriately. Education will be key going forward and making sure everyone understands the cyber security threats that exist. I feel that is an important step to take. I continue to cooperate with elected and non-elected officials to make sure these things don't happen again."
Board members on Tuesday also voted to approve conducting a forensic audit of the auditor's office and create the position of finance director. That person will report to Snider and not the auditor's office.
"I do welcome the forensic audit investigation — whatever I can do to bring back trust and the cooperative relationship I've always had with the county board," Palmer said.
Palmer has worked in the auditor's office for more than 27 years, 14 of them as chief deputy auditor. She was appointed auditor in May 2011, after the retirement of former auditor Diana Robinson.
According to county records, Palmer has a base salary of $91,800, the same as other elected officials in the county. Palmer has worked for the county since 1993, starting at minimum wage.
Brunk said the creation of the finance director position is "a move toward best practices and will also create another set of eyes. The auditor's office is performing tasks beyond what is outlined in the state statute.
"(Palmer) is only answerable to the voters of Rock Island County," he said. "But the board will do what we're able to do to ensure best practices moving forward, which is why we created the finance director's position."
Board member Drue Mielke praised Brunk's transparency.
"I appreciate the openness of Chairman Brunk in providing us the information we needed," Mielke said. "I'm very happy with the way the board is proceeding and how it's being handled. The board is unified; we are looking out for taxpayers' interest."