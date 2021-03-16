Rock Island County board agrees to "explore" negotiations with Joe Lemon on purchase of courthouse

Kelly Young, director of government development for Russell Construction, tried talking board members out of negotiating with Lemon and complained her company was left out of the bidding process for the courthouse. She asked the "board to follow a transparent process."

Lemon is the only developer who submitted a proposal to the GSA for the courthouse.

"The GSA will put a courthouse in downtown Rock Island," Young said. "That submission is not currently in the proper standing for GSA consideration."

Board member Drue Mielke said it was ultimately up to the GSA if the building would become a federal courthouse, but that further discussion should take place.

"If we are going to reverse course from the last two and a half years, we are looking for guidance from the board," said County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk.

"This is a good opportunity to save the building," said Drew Clevenger. "I don't think anyone other than Joe Lemon is going to develop it."

During public comments, Debra Faralli said, "I would like to state the importance of the board changing its position on tearing down the courthouse. I strongly urge you to do the right thing for the citizens of Rock Island County. Think of what the constituents would like."