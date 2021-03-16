Rock Island County board agrees to "explore" negotiations with Joe Lemon on purchase of courthouse

Rock Island County is moving forward in exploring negotiations with local developer Joe Lemon on a purchase agreement for the old courthouse.
Following an hour-long closed session Tuesday night, board members voted to approve State's Attorney Dora Villarreal and County Administrator Jim Snider "to continue to work in good faith to explore the federal courthouse bid submission."
Board member David Adams made the original motion for Villarreal and Snider to negotiate with Lemon on a purchase agreement of the courthouse, as long as it remains a courthouse, and to end the lawsuit with Landmarks Illinois. But the motion was amended to the one board members approved.
Joe Lemon is the only developer at this time who has submitted a proposal to the county to purchase the courthouse for the purpose of leasing it to the federal government. If the General Services Administration (GSA) agrees the building is suitable, it would become the federal courthouse for the Central District of Illinois.
Board members Carla Enburg, Lauren Boswell-Loftin and Robert Westphal voted against moving forward; and Don Johnston abstained.
"I certainly lament the very short time frame that we find ourselves in," Angie Normoyle said. "I'm not sure what is to be lost in continuing the discussion to see if we can come up with an agreement that if GSA chose that building — if Mr. Lemon's proposal was compelling — that we could work to make that happen.
"I'm very much lamenting the short time frame, which we are partially responsible for because of our reluctance to engage in conversation early on or for the tone we've set. I would like to continue to talk until it's no longer fruitful," Normoyle said.
"If we refuse, there is no way Mr. Lemon's proposal can be accepted by the GSA if we refuse to engage in more conversations."
The county — and Lemon — are faced with the looming deadline of March 22, the date by which a signed purchase agreement between the county and Lemon must be submitted to the GSA. The agreement must show that the county is selling the building to Lemon, who will then renovate and rehab it for use as the federal courthouse.
Lemon's purchase-for-lease proposal submitted to the county was a point of contention during open discussion, with Snider saying it had a "lack of detail on price, plan and specifics."
Lemon submitted a proposal when the General Services Administration (GSA) put out a Request for Lease Proposal seeking interested developers for a new site in February 2020.
Villarreal said she reached out to the GSA and asked if it would extend the deadline so the county could submit their own bid. She said the request was denied.
Public comments lasted more than 25 minutes, as people jockeyed to speak next on the conference call.
Kelly Young, director of government development for Russell Construction, tried talking board members out of negotiating with Lemon and complained her company was left out of the bidding process for the courthouse. She asked the "board to follow a transparent process."
Lemon is the only developer who submitted a proposal to the GSA for the courthouse.
"The GSA will put a courthouse in downtown Rock Island," Young said. "That submission is not currently in the proper standing for GSA consideration."
Board member Drue Mielke said it was ultimately up to the GSA if the building would become a federal courthouse, but that further discussion should take place.
"If we are going to reverse course from the last two and a half years, we are looking for guidance from the board," said County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk.
"This is a good opportunity to save the building," said Drew Clevenger. "I don't think anyone other than Joe Lemon is going to develop it."
During public comments, Debra Faralli said, "I would like to state the importance of the board changing its position on tearing down the courthouse. I strongly urge you to do the right thing for the citizens of Rock Island County. Think of what the constituents would like."
"I can't think of anything more appropriate to be there other than a courthouse," said Bill Handel. "Buildings of this quality absolutely must be saved."
Bridget Ehrmann, who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the county, said allowing the courthouse to remain standing would save the county the cost of demolition and save the county money by not continuing with the lawsuit.