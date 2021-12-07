Rock Island County board appoints Leslie Thompson to District 11 seat held by late Don Johnston

Leslie Thompson has been appointed to fill the Rock Island County board District 11 seat left vacant when board member Don Johnston died August 7.
County Board Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke said he recommended Thompson for the appointment.
"She's a really good person and dedicated," Vyncke said. "I know she's going to be a good fit; she'll definitely be dedicated to the position.
Thompson's appointment was unanimously approved during the Oct. 19 regular meeting.
It was an honor to be asked. I think it's a nice way for me to give back to the community; it's one way I can contribute to the county.
"I was very comfortable with her coming on the board to help us out for the year," said County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk. "They were obviously big shoes to fill and we wanted to be sure we had someone who would bring value to the table, and I believe Leslie is doing that."
Brunk said Thompson indicated she is serving out the remainder of Johnston's term and would not run for election. Thompson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Board members approved downsizing from 25 to 19 districts and new maps during the Nov. 16 meeting. As a result of the reapportionment, all board members will have to run for re-election in the Nov. 2022 general election when the new districts will take effect. If there is more than one party candidate per district, the primary election will take place June 28.