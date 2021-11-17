Rock Island County board approves 2022 budget with no tax increase, but a $13 million shortfall

"I opposed (the budget) because with the spending, there are some items in there I feel I need more information about," Boswell-Loftin said. "We got this grant money and we have hired someone to manage those grant dollars. It seems like a lot of that (ARP) spending was already in the 2022 budget. Those are things we haven't talked about.

"Most of the (ARP) money is budgeted out, so why are hiring someone to manage it?" she said. "The money is allocated. I was opposed to hiring a manger in the first place. With a 25-member board, we are familiar with the budget process; that's why I opposed it. In talking to a couple other board members, they also thought it was a $10,000 temporary position."

Snider said the ARP program manager will be responsible for providing detailed reports to the U.S. Treasury and overseeing the RFP process for major projects.

Within the special purpose funds, the highest levy amounts are $8.9 million for the liability insurance fund; $5.1 million for the jail lease fund; $4.2 million for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund; and $2.8 million for the nursing home tax levy.

The county is allowed by law to continue to levy taxes on the former county-owned Hope Creek Care Center as long as the county owes money on the facility. Snider said about $7 million to $8 million remains on the loan.