Rock Island County board chairman submits nominations to fill three vacancies

Three vacancies on the Rock Island County board will potentially soon be filled.

County Board Chairman Richard Brunk has announced three individuals to be considered by the full board during the July 20 regular meeting to fill the vacant seats for districts 3, 10 and 23.

Scott Noyd, who formerly represented District 3, passed away May 5. Brunk has nominated Michael Burns, of Silvis, to take Noyd's seat. Burns is a former police officer and was twice elected to the board.

"His past experience with the board and county government in general, will serve the residents well," Brunk said in a release.

Moline native Porter McNeil has been nominated to represent District 10, vacated with the resignation of Pat O’Brien after O'Brien was elected to Moline City Council. McNeil is a public affairs and communications consultant and holds a bachelor's degree from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn. and a Master's degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois.