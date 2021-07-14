Rock Island County board chairman submits nominations to fill three vacancies

Three vacancies on the Rock Island County board will potentially soon be filled.
County Board Chairman Richard Brunk has announced three individuals to be considered by the full board during the July 20 regular meeting to fill the vacant seats for districts 3, 10 and 23.
Scott Noyd, who formerly represented District 3, passed away May 5. Brunk has nominated Michael Burns, of Silvis, to take Noyd's seat. Burns is a former police officer and was twice elected to the board.
"His past experience with the board and county government in general, will serve the residents well," Brunk said in a release.
Moline native Porter McNeil has been nominated to represent District 10, vacated with the resignation of Pat O’Brien after O'Brien was elected to Moline City Council. McNeil is a public affairs and communications consultant and holds a bachelor's degree from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn. and a Master's degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois.
"Mr. McNeil has extensive experience in both the legislative and executive branches of state government," Brunk said. "He has been active in helping to drive community economic development efforts, as well as by volunteering with numerous local community organizations. With his experience in state government, economic development, and communications, he will be an asset to the county."
McNeil said Wednesday he was looking forward to serving on the county board.
"As someone who grew up in the 10th District, I'm honored to have a chance to serve out this term and to help the county board and the community," McNeil said. "We face challenges, including increasing economic growth, developing a plan for the funds from the American Rescue Plan, keeping neighborhoods safe, reducing poverty and shrinking the size of the county board.
"I look forward to this public service opportunity."
Kristin Bogdonas of Rock Island has been nominated to represent District 23, vacated when former Board Chairman Ken Maranda resigned April 30. Bogdonas is an educator with the University of Illinois Extension and is a certified health education specialist. She holds a Master's degree in public health with an emphasis in community health education.
"With her genuine concern and interest in serving her community, Ms. Bogdonas will be a great addition to the board," Brunk said.
"I am confident that the appointments of Mr. Burns, Mr. McNeil and Ms. Bogdonas, will serve the residents of our county well," Brunk said. "With their individual experience and backgrounds, each will bring value to the board in a number of different ways."