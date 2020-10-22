Rock Island County board District 13: Richard Brunk being challenged by Arsenio Moreno

Brunk said he is running for re-election because community involvement has always been important to him.

"Over the years, that has led to my involvement with civic organizations, charitable causes and political activism," he said. "I see serving in public office as an extension of that community involvement. While the board has recently faced some very difficult but necessary decisions, there are still many challenges facing the county. Simply put, this community is important to me, and the work’s not done."

If re-elected, Brunk said his focus will be on improving the county’s financial stability, while reducing the reliance on property taxes.

"A more financially stable county government will help to create a more vibrant and inviting community, to everyone’s benefit," Brunk said, in addition to "continuing to work with our cities on economic development opportunities within our communities."

Other goals include reducing the size of the board once the 2020 Census is complete; and continuing to work with County Administrator Jim Snider on updating policies and procedures to improve county operations.

Arsenio Moreno