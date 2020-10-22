Rock Island County board District 13: Richard Brunk being challenged by Arsenio Moreno

The seat for Rock Island County board District 13 will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, with Democratic incumbent Richard "Ouijas" Brunk challenged by Republican Arsenio Moreno.
District 13 is in Moline and includes the downtown business and retail district. It is bordered by the Mississippi River to the south and 13th and 18th avenues to the north. It borders the city of Rock Island to the east along 46th and 19th streets to the west in Moline.
Brunk was first elected to the board in 2012, serving as vice chairman until his election as chairman in 2018. He is a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and active with the Rock Island County Democratic Party.
Moreno is a longtime real estate developer, whose specialty is purchasing run-down properties, rehabbing and reselling them to improve communities.
Richard "Ouijas" Brunk
Brunk is a lifelong Moline resident and attended Black Hawk College. He lives in his childhood home, where he raised his two children. He is married with four grandchildren.
Brunk said he is running for re-election because community involvement has always been important to him.
"Over the years, that has led to my involvement with civic organizations, charitable causes and political activism," he said. "I see serving in public office as an extension of that community involvement. While the board has recently faced some very difficult but necessary decisions, there are still many challenges facing the county. Simply put, this community is important to me, and the work’s not done."
Support Local Journalism
If re-elected, Brunk said his focus will be on improving the county’s financial stability, while reducing the reliance on property taxes.
"A more financially stable county government will help to create a more vibrant and inviting community, to everyone’s benefit," Brunk said, in addition to "continuing to work with our cities on economic development opportunities within our communities."
Other goals include reducing the size of the board once the 2020 Census is complete; and continuing to work with County Administrator Jim Snider on updating policies and procedures to improve county operations.
Arsenio Moreno
Moreno is a lifelong Moline resident and was raised in the Floreciente neighborhood. He graduated from Moline High school in 2005 and is married with one son. He works in partnership with his father in purchasing homes for the purpose of renovating and selling them.
Moreno said his experience working in the housing market inspired him to run for county board.
"The citizens of Rock Island County get tax hikes every year ranging from sales taxes, property taxes, cost-of-living taxes, and the list goes on," he said. "Residents of the county should not be worrying about being taxed at the expense of others' discussions and votes. Taxpayers don’t mind paying our share, but this taxation with out representation should be revised as soon as possible."
Moreno said he became active with the local Republican party in 2008 as a precinct committeeman.
"I found out that in order to make a change, we have to get involved with all levels of government," he said.
"If elected, I will attend the meetings, listen to analysis and vote accordingly — not for the political party I support — but on behalf of the residents of the county. I will also bring financial responsibility, smaller government and transparency to the county board. Along the way, we may even be able to save a little more money for a rainy day."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.