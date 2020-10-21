Rock Island County board District 16: Kai Swanson being challenged by Jim Uribe

Swanson graduated from Rock Island High School in 1982 and Augustana College in 1986. He worked for nine years as a reporter for WVIK, which he says taught him about local government and helped prepare him for his career as special assistant to the president of Augustana.

"Much of my portfolio at Augustana since 1995 has revolved around public policy and community development," Swanson said. "Chairing the National Association of Presidential Assistants in Higher Education has given me the privilege of studying the 'good, the bad and the ugly' of organizational leadership and effective governance. Serving on the board of the Doris and Victor Day Foundation has given me great insight into the needs of our community and how we can best address them by working together."

Swanson said when he joined the board in 2015, it was for the sole purpose of reforming Rock Island County government and helping it run better.