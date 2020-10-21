Rock Island County board District 16: Kai Swanson being challenged by Jim Uribe

Rock Island County board District 16 features a match-up between Democratic incumbent Kai Swanson and his Republican opponent, Jim Uribe, in the Nov. 3 general election.
District 16 is in Rock Island. It is bordered by the Mississippi River to the north, 31st Avenue to the south, and sits between 24th and 30th streets to the west and east.
Swanson was appointed to the county board in 2015 following the death of John Brandmeyer. He was officially elected in 2016 and also serves as chairman of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District Commission. Uribe is active locally in the Republican Party and is an outspoken anti-tax activist, often commenting publicly at county board meetings and events.
Kai Swanson
Swanson has lived in Rock Island since the age of 2. He is married to Rock Island 4th Ward Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, and together they have five children and five grandchildren.
Swanson graduated from Rock Island High School in 1982 and Augustana College in 1986. He worked for nine years as a reporter for WVIK, which he says taught him about local government and helped prepare him for his career as special assistant to the president of Augustana.
"Much of my portfolio at Augustana since 1995 has revolved around public policy and community development," Swanson said. "Chairing the National Association of Presidential Assistants in Higher Education has given me the privilege of studying the 'good, the bad and the ugly' of organizational leadership and effective governance. Serving on the board of the Doris and Victor Day Foundation has given me great insight into the needs of our community and how we can best address them by working together."
Swanson said when he joined the board in 2015, it was for the sole purpose of reforming Rock Island County government and helping it run better.
"Since then, we’ve made tough decisions and brought real reform to problems that had for years been kicked down the road," he said. "We’ve helped areas of the county to be more effective and efficient. We’ve begun addressing backlogged maintenance, and we’ve made unprecedented strides in improving governance. But we still have major reforms on the to-do list, and the reason I’m seeking another term is to make sure they are accomplished and not just talked about."
If reelected, Swanson said downsizing the board will be a top priority for him. But doing that can't happen until the 2020 Census data is in, he said.
"Once we have the information required by law, I want to ensure this doesn’t get fumbled, as it has in the past. Just like when we eliminated health care and pension perks for board members, I know what needs to happen, and I have a plan to get it done."
Swanson said he also would like to streamline the committee structure and shift to a more strategic approach on budgeting.
Jim Uribe
Uribe has lived in Rock Island County for 28 years. He earned an M.B.A from St. Ambrose University and a Bachelor of Science in Management and Administration from Indiana University Northwest. He has been married to wife, Chris, for 33 years.
He spent 30 years working as a civilian for the U.S. Department of Army in human resources, strategic planning and management — jobs that took him to Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq.
"I worked for military officers and civilian leadership in a wide variety of responsible and challenging positions," he said. "As a human resources professional, I worked with management and unions to resolve complex personnel issues.
"I am very proud of the work I performed for the Army and will use the sum of this experience to serve the citizens of Rock Island County. I am results-driven, action-oriented and capable of making tough decisions."
Uribe said he was running for county board because tax increases of 44.1% since 2016 are hurting working families; the decision to sell Hope Creek Care Center, the county-owned nursing home, for $4 million when it cost $25 million to construct it was "not good;" and allowing the historic county courthouse to fall into disrepair is "not in the best interest of county residents."
"I am running to reduce taxes, renew Rock Island County and to represent working families, taxpayers and county employees who no longer have a voice in the way their county is run, managed or how their tax money is spent."
If elected, Uribe said he will: rebuild the population and number of businesses; reduce the size of the county board from 25 to 15, which was approved by 72% of voters in 2012; reduce wages and benefits for county leaders by 10%; implement "Lean Six Sigma," a business-improvement process that will make county government better and improve morale of county employees; use public-private partnerships to end taxpayer subsidies for Niabi Zoo and Indian Bluff Golf Course.
Uribe said his vision for the county is: "A county government that partners with its citizens, businesses and employees to promote economic growth, lower taxes and improve the quality of life for all." I will use the sum of my work experience and education to make this vision a reality for the people of Rock Island County.
