Rock Island County board district 8: Brian Vyncke being challenged by Sharon Diekman

There are a few seats on the Rock Island County board that are being challenged in the Nov. 3 general election, and current Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke's is one of them.
In District 8, Vyncke is the Democratic incumbent and is being challenged by Republican Sharon Diekman. District 8 is in south Moline, bordered by the Rock River to the south and stretching north to 38th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities. Vyncke was first elected to the board in 2012 and won re-election in 2016 with 52% of the vote, defeating Republican opponent Steve Yount.
Brian Vyncke
Vyncke is a lifelong resident of Rock Island County and has lived in Moline for the past 21 years. He is currently a captain and paramedic for the Moline Fire Department, where he's worked for more than 25 years. He is a past president of the Moline Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 581, and is the current president of the Moline Firefighters Pension Fund.
Vyncke earned two associate degrees from Black Hawk College and has many firefighting certifications, including several in leadership and management.
"As a career public servant, I became a firefighter in 1989," Vyncke said. "I've served citizens throughout Rock Island County as a paramedic since 1991. I enjoy helping others and making a difference in their lives."
Vyncke said being on the county board has been "an honor and a privilege." He is running for office again so he can continue serving residents.
"I have an opportunity to make a difference in citizens' lives by means that aren't possible in my public safety career," he said. "I enjoy being challenged. As your board member representative, I will work hard to provide county services — many of which are required by law — in a cost-effective manner while being a good steward of our tax dollars."
If he is re-elected, Vyncke said his priorities include, "living within our means with the budgetary constraints we continue to face; looking for opportunities to enhance Rock Island County both in population and in property growth; search for measures to alleviate property tax pressures facing all taxing bodies in the county; continue following strategic planning goals for the zoo and the forest preserve; and reducing the size of the county board."
"This is the earliest opportunity to (reduce the board) since the census in 2010 and subsequent redistricting in 2012. If this opportunity is not explored and implemented, it cannot be addressed again until the 2030 census is completed."
Sharon Diekman
Diekman grew up in East Moline and graduated from United Township High School. She attended college in Ohio and at St. Ambrose University and Augustana College. She is employed as a customer service representative for Group O in Milan and is a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
"I have taken an interest in politics for many years and worked hard to get good candidates elected," Diekman said. "My main interest is in my local community. My interests are music, reading, any art project, and spending time with my family."
Diekman said she was inspired to run for county board because of recent decisions approved by members, especially tax increases.
"My goal is to lower the number of members on the board," she said. "The voters passed this, and I feel it's important. Our county board has passed way too many property tax increases and refuses to lower county expenses. I am a fiscal conservative and believe some changes can be made in our county to lower our expenses, so we don't have to keep raising taxes. When my county board representative (Vyncke) continued to vote for tax increases, I knew it was time to oppose him."
If elected, Diekman said she will do her best to improve Rock Island County.
