Rock Island County board district 8: Brian Vyncke being challenged by Sharon Diekman

"This is the earliest opportunity to (reduce the board) since the census in 2010 and subsequent redistricting in 2012. If this opportunity is not explored and implemented, it cannot be addressed again until the 2030 census is completed."

Sharon Diekman

Diekman grew up in East Moline and graduated from United Township High School. She attended college in Ohio and at St. Ambrose University and Augustana College. She is employed as a customer service representative for Group O in Milan and is a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

"I have taken an interest in politics for many years and worked hard to get good candidates elected," Diekman said. "My main interest is in my local community. My interests are music, reading, any art project, and spending time with my family."

Diekman said she was inspired to run for county board because of recent decisions approved by members, especially tax increases.