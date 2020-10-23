Rock Island County board District 9: Jeff Deppe being challenged by Mark Lundahl

Lundahl said he is running for office so he can help stop population loss in Rock Island County, which he attributes to high taxes, businesses closing and job loss.

"Keeping businesses here and attracting new businesses should be a priority. It is one of the ways we are going to ensure citizens won't have to keep paying increasingly higher taxes," he said. "A declining population or business community is left with the burden of paying for essentially the same amount of services, facilities and workers.

"We must find a way to get more deeply involved in the economic development of the county. Not a week goes by that I don't hear of someone or some business owner threatening to move to Iowa. The county board needs to work harder at reaching out to (local Illinois) mayors on an economic and citizen development plan for the county."

Lundahl said he will bring a "bold, new approach to leadership."

"Sometimes you just need fresh, new ideas and approaches to problems. We need incentives for residents to stay here and business to build here. I'd like to take an active roll in working on creative ideas with the board to see if we can accomplish just that."

If elected, Lundahl said his priorities will be economic development, lowering taxes and keeping residents and businesses safe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.