Rock Island County board District 9: Jeff Deppe being challenged by Mark Lundahl

Jeff Deppe, the Democratic incumbent representing Rock Island County board District 9, is being challenged by Republican Mark Lundahl in the Nov. 3 general election.
Deppe was appointed to the county board in 2015 and elected in 2016. He currently serves as chairman of the county governance, health and administration committee. Lundahl was elected as a Moline Township trustee in April 2017.
District 9 is in East Moline, on the Moline border.
Jeff Deppe
Deppe is a 50-year resident of the Quad-Cities, most of it in East Moline, and a 26-year union member. He said he is running for re-election, but only for two more years of a four-year term. He is willing to be part of the board downsizing that was approved by voters in 2012, but which won't take effect until official 2020 Census numbers are known.
"I'm running for election to downsize the country board to five members," he said. "I'm running for election to keep making changes for the positive.
"It's not just pushing red, green or black; it's about bringing people together to make positive changes. One great example is bringing the Black Hawk College Highway Career training class out to the forest preserves. We built ADA-accessible bathrooms and an ADA-accessible boat ramp."
Deppe said he worked with fellow board member Kai Swanson, who also serves as president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission, and Tri-City Building & Construction Trades Council President Jerry Lack, to train children on small construction projects. The program is now a model in the state of Illinois for other forest preserve districts.
"I am still promoting infrastructure in Rock Island County, like the new $10 million carpenter's training center to be built in East Moline," Deppe said. "Fixing more of Knoxville Road and other county roads and bridges will be on my agenda. With infrastructure, we can lower or level off taxes in the county."
Mark Lundahl
Lundahl graduated from Moline High School and St. Ambrose University with a degree in economics. During a 30-year career working for GE Lighting, Ericsson Mobile Communications and then Cincinnati Bell, he lived in several other states.
Lundahl moved back to the Quad-Cities in 2012 and started his own landscaping company, Lundahl Landscaping, located in Moline. He lives in East Moline and has three daughters.
Lundahl said he is running for office so he can help stop population loss in Rock Island County, which he attributes to high taxes, businesses closing and job loss.
"Keeping businesses here and attracting new businesses should be a priority. It is one of the ways we are going to ensure citizens won't have to keep paying increasingly higher taxes," he said. "A declining population or business community is left with the burden of paying for essentially the same amount of services, facilities and workers.
"We must find a way to get more deeply involved in the economic development of the county. Not a week goes by that I don't hear of someone or some business owner threatening to move to Iowa. The county board needs to work harder at reaching out to (local Illinois) mayors on an economic and citizen development plan for the county."
Lundahl said he will bring a "bold, new approach to leadership."
"Sometimes you just need fresh, new ideas and approaches to problems. We need incentives for residents to stay here and business to build here. I'd like to take an active roll in working on creative ideas with the board to see if we can accomplish just that."
If elected, Lundahl said his priorities will be economic development, lowering taxes and keeping residents and businesses safe.
