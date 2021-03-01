Rock Island County board involving public in process of downsizing board

Rock Island County board members are inviting the public to learn more about the process of downsizing the county board from 25 districts. The first of two virtual public forums was held Monday night, drawing more than 60 participants.
The informational session was moderated by Denise Bulat, executive director of Bi-State Regional Commission.
County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk said according to Illinois state statute, county reapportionment is required every 10 years following the census.
"We must determine the size of the county board to be elected, whether the board members will be elected At-Large or by county board districts," Brunk said. "We must also determine if the chairman or chairwoman is to be elected At-Large or by the members of the board, and also determine the structure and amount of member compensation."
Brunk said state law mandates the apportionment plan must be completed and filed with Rock Island County clerk Karen Kinney no later than one day after the July 20 board meeting.
The county’s Governance, Health and Administration Committee is in charge of working on the reapportionment process and began discussions in January. At that time, committee members laid out two options: 15 separate districts with one representative each; or five multi-member districts with three representatives each. Once districts are redrawn, the new board structure will take effect in 2022.
Brunk said the number of districts has not been settled because 2020 Census data has been held up by the pandemic. Districts will be decided according to population and voting rights laws. He said the reapportionment will be a bipartisan process and that the county will hire an outside independent contractor to do the actual redistricting.
Mike Saponaro, a senior planner with Bi-State Regional Commission, said the county's population hasn't changed very much since the 2010 Census.
Brunk said the county would save money by downsizing the board. Currently, if a board member attends all meetings, that member is paid $6,000 per year.
Though some board members have publicly stated they would surrender their seats as part of the downsizing process, some may not be so willing.
"It is possible there could be some current county board members that could end up finding themselves challenging or in a challenge with one of their current colleagues," Brunk said. "It is not a matter of a special election; it could be a matter of a primary runoff or a general election challenge."
Brunk said there also has been no determination whether the reapportionment will result in multiple districts with one representative per district, or multiple districts with more than one representative per district.
Brunk said the county board wants to make sure "this reapportionment and reduction in the board is done in a manner that is in the best interest of all county residents.
"Part of that information to be considered (are) the questions and comments we're hearing from you this evening — maybe minus that last comment," Brunk said, referring to an expletive-filled complaint from an attendee whose microphone was not muted.
Thursday's forum will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To attend, participants can join the meeting by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94259250168 and use meeting ID 942 5925 0168. Those using one-tap mobile should call 312-626-6799, ID 9425925016; or call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 942 5925 0168.