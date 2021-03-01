Rock Island County board involving public in process of downsizing board

Brunk said the number of districts has not been settled because 2020 Census data has been held up by the pandemic. Districts will be decided according to population and voting rights laws. He said the reapportionment will be a bipartisan process and that the county will hire an outside independent contractor to do the actual redistricting.

Mike Saponaro, a senior planner with Bi-State Regional Commission, said the county's population hasn't changed very much since the 2010 Census.

Brunk said the county would save money by downsizing the board. Currently, if a board member attends all meetings, that member is paid $6,000 per year.

Though some board members have publicly stated they would surrender their seats as part of the downsizing process, some may not be so willing.

"It is possible there could be some current county board members that could end up finding themselves challenging or in a challenge with one of their current colleagues," Brunk said. "It is not a matter of a special election; it could be a matter of a primary runoff or a general election challenge."