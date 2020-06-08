Rock Island County Board issues proclamation against racism

During the public comments portion of the meeting, resident Bill Long objected to the singular use of Floyd's name.

"Who is that (proclamation) supposed to be from?" Long asked. "Is it from the board, from the public or from (board chairman) Richard Brunk? I know it just contains one name and I think that's wrong. If we want to make a proclamation or a statement — which is good — we shouldn't use any individual names. I think it ought to state something like, 'the current atmosphere of hatred and social unrest is unacceptable.'"

Long said the proclamation shouldn't just focus on race.

"I think we ought to ensure the residents of Rock Island County that our county board will instruct the sheriff's department and advise the other law enforcement departments in the county to review the procedures and training to ensure all citizens of Rock Island County they will be treated — regardless of color, sex, race, religion or residency — equally and with dignity.

"Let's not put our law enforcement departments under the bus with this proclamation."

The proclamation will advance to Wednesday's committee of the whole meeting for approval and if passed, advance to the June 16 regular meeting for final approval.

