Rock Island County board member Jeff Deppe hospitalized with COVID-19

Rock Island County board member Jeff Deppe has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Deppe posted on social media Tuesday he had tested positive for the virus and was admitted to Trinity Medical Center, 500 John Deere Road, Moline.
"I have (COVID-19), and they want me to stay little bit. Oxygen feels good," he wrote, also posting a photo of himself wearing an oxygen cannula, adding, "Guess I'm here for a bit."
County Board Chairman Richard Brunk notified board members in an email Tuesday evening that Deppe had tested positive for COVID-19 and asked anyone who had been in contact with Deppe to self-quarantine and take precautions.
Support Local Journalism
"Please be aware that Mr. Deppe tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today," Brunk wrote. "He was in the county office building last Thursday (Sept. 24) for the budget committee meeting in the chambers. If you have come into close proximity to Jeff in the last week, please monitor yourself for any symptoms and take appropriate precautions/action."
Brunk said County Administrator Jim Snider had arranged for board meeting rooms to be professionally cleaned. Brunk said all common areas of the county office building were sanitized daily by maintenance staff.
"This highlights the challenges and risks we continue to face related to COVID," Brunk wrote. "As a reminder, masks are currently required in order to enter the county office building. In an effort to protect everyone’s health and well-being, including staff, I am asking that masks continue to be worn within the building, including during meetings. I know this has been a challenging time for all of us, but please be considerate of others and their loved ones. If you do not feel that you can accommodate this request, I would ask that you consider attending remotely.
"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Please keep Mr. Deppe in your prayers."
The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported an additional 32 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 3,124 and deaths to 85.
"Obviously it's very difficult," Snider said. "We're all trying to be safe with the meetings we hold. It's unfortunate; we wish (Deppe) a speedy recovery."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.