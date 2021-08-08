Rock Island County board member, Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston has died

Rock Island County board member and Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston has died. He was 73.

Johnston died Saturday at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island, after being hospitalized for a stroke he suffered July 26.

Johnston was elected Moline Township supervisor in 2005. He was appointed to the county board in 2010 and elected that November, representing District 11. He was very active in the Democratic party and also served as the 17th Congressional Democratic state central committeeman.

Johnston was known for his sense of humor, outspokenness, compassion and generosity to those in need. He was an advocate for veterans and senior citizens through his role with the Moline Township and organized a Thanksgiving dinner every year for the community.

"He was a very warm, genuine, sincere person. He is going to be greatly missed," said county board member Drue Mielke. "I consider him a good friend and I'm sad he's gone. He was always a straight shooter. After every county board meeting, we'd go out to have a bite to eat and a beer or a drink and just unwind.

"We became good friends; I really respected him and admired him. It's a sad day for Rock Island County to not have Don there anymore.