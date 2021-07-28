Rock Island County board member, Moline Township supervisor Don Johnston suffers stroke

Moline Township supervisor and Rock Island County board member Don Johnston suffered a stroke over the weekend. Johnston, 73, represents District 11 on the county board.

Moline Township Trustee Hayleigh Covella said an emergency meeting was held Wednesday morning and Trustee Mary Beth Loos was appointed deputy supervisor.

"We're just all pulling for him," Loos said. "It's a rough time right now and we could use everyone's prayers. I have no medical information, but we're all pulling for him."

Johnston was elected Moline Township supervisor in 2005. He was appointed to the county board in 2010 and elected that November, said County Clerk Karen Kinney.

Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said everyone is concerned about Johnston.

"We're all hoping and praying for the best," Brunk said. "I've been in communication with his longtime friend, Pat Veronda. It's my understanding doctors are still doing tests and working to assess the impact of the stroke."