Rock Island County Board member Noyd dies
topical alert

Rock Island County Board member Noyd dies

  • Updated
Scott Noyd

Rock Island County Board member Scott Noyd, D-Silvis, shown being sworn in by County Clerk Karen Kinney in 2016, has died.

 Andy Abeyta

Scott Noyd, a member of the Rock Island County Board, has died.

Rock Island County Democrats announced his death Wednesday night on their Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness, we announce the loss of our friend, brother and County Board member Scott Noyd," the post read. "He will be missed by many. Rest in peace."

Noyd represented District 3. The Silvis resident was appointed to the board in 2016 to replace Michael Burns, who resigned, and his current term was scheduled to run through Nov. 30, 2022.

Noyd served on the Committee Of The Whole and the Finance and Personnel committee.

