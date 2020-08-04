Rock Island County board member Rod Simmer drops claim against county and Hope Creek

Rock Island County board member Rodney Simmer has dropped his workers' compensation claim against the county and Hope Creek Care Center.
County Administrator Jim Snider said Simmer dropped his claim with the Illinois' Workers' Compensation Commission last week after learning the county would not settle.
Simmer filed his claim in January 2019, seeking compensation for injuries related to a car crash he was involved in following a county meeting during which Hope Creek business was discussed in 2017.
Simmer's vehicle was struck by another vehicle on Feb. 8, 2017, in Rock Island after leaving a health and human services committee meeting. Simmer was a Hope Creek advisory board member.
"Our outside workman's comp attorney had given us feedback that we were not liable for this claim," Snider said. "We will not be paying anything."
At the time he filed his claim, Simmer said he was advised to do so by his attorney, Paul Salabert Jr., of Hopkins & Huebner, P.C. Simmer is a chiropractor and owns Simmer Chiropractic, 3012 18th Ave., Rock Island.
"We had to cover my butt in case it would debilitate me from my regular job, so it was the lawyer's decision to begin with," Simmer said Tuesday. "Everybody could be at fault if I lose my livelihood. I can't have that and hang my family out to dry because of my county job. It was just a 'cover your butt' type of thing. The lawyer wanted to make sure I was covered.
"Things have worked out and it's not as bad. I'm doing pretty good. We are taking a look at the other (driver) and we decided to drop that part of the suit. The lawyers wanted to watch out for my best interest."
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.