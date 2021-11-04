Rock Island County board members review new maps with downsized districts

Rock Island County board members got their first look at newly proposed maps Thursday as they prepare to downsize from 25 to 19 districts.
Board members voted in April to reapportion the districts and in May, approved a contract with Berteau Consulting, LLC and Grapple, LLC, at a cost of $23,000 to redraw the districts.
During a special governance, health and administration committee meeting, County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk said redrawing the county's districts "was a challenging task" for the consultants to increase the size of the districts while "maintaining minority voices and rural representation."
"They're required to follow various laws," Brunk said. "I'd like to thank them for the amount of work they put in this process."
Committee Chairman Jeff Deppe also thanked consultants Josina Morita of Grapple LLC and Zach Koutsky, president and CEO of Berteau Consulting for their work.
"Let's be mindful that not everybody is going to be happy with everything," Deppe said. "But I like this map; I think it's a good looking map."
Deppe said each district gained about 1,713 people, going from an average of 5,902 residents to 7,556 per district.
The proposed boundaries show Rich Morthland, of District 1, drawn into a new district with Dewayne Cremeens, of District 2; Carla Enburg, of District 7, has been merged into District 9 with Deppe; and Drew Clevenger, of District 24, and Robert Westpfahl, of District 25, were drawn into a district together.
A longtime proponent of downsizing the board, Deppe stated last year he would not run for re-election to the board in the expectation his seat would be merged into another district. Deppe has since announced his candidacy for District 72 state Representative.
Deppe gave credit to late board member Don Johnston for being the first one to propose downsizing the board and reducing it to 19 districts. Johnston, 73, died Aug. 7 after suffering a stroke. Deppe said Johnston first pitched the idea 10 years ago, but the motion failed to pass.
Reducing the size of the county board has remained an ongoing issue and repeated campaign promise of those running for re-election.
Morita said she and Koutsky were required to follow three core legal guidelines when drawing the new boundaries: make sure each district had equal populations; make the districts compact and contiguous; and follow the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with regard to racial equity.
"If you can draw an effective majority-minority district, you must," Morita said. "In Rock Island, this is not a requirement because you do not have enough population or density of population to draw an effective majority-minority district. Although we did work on protecting those interests in the map-making process, which included racial communities as well as rural communities.
"They were respected and recognized in our map drawing process."
Morita said the 2020 Census shows Rock Island County had an overall loss of 2%; Moline lost 1%; the city of Rock Island lost 5%; yet Silvis had a population gain of 7% in the last 10 years.
Committee member Porter McNeil welcomed the new maps.
"Since the county board committed to shrinking the size of the board, I'm glad to see the first draft following through on that goal," McNeil said. "We need more time to review the districts, including encouraging public input. But at first glance, the new districts appear to follow the required legal guidelines while being as compact as possible."
Brunk said the maps will be reviewed during the Nov. 8 governance, health and administration committee meeting where members will vote whether to advance the maps to the full board for discussion during the Nov. 10 committee of the whole meeting.
Board members will then vote to approve or reject the maps during the Nov. 16 regular meeting. A final map must be approved by the end of December and submitted to County Clerk Karen Kinney.
The new districts will take effect with the November 2022 election, when all board members must run for re-election at that time. If there is more than one party candidate per district, the primary election will take place June 28.