Rock Island County board reverses course on old courthouse; discussions move forward as possible federal courthouse

The old Rock Island County courthouse inched closer to being considered as a federal district courthouse Wednesday night.
County board members voted during the committee of the whole meeting to allow a representative from the government to tour the courthouse as soon as possible. Further discussion of its disposition is officially on the agenda for next Tuesday's regular board meeting, March 16.
After more than 20 minutes of public comments from residents in favor of reusing the courthouse as a federal courthouse, board members appeared to be unanimous in allowing a tour to take place.
"Regardless of which side you're on, we're looking pretty foolish to many of our constituents over this issue," Board Member Don Johnston said. "For the GSA to examine the project and see if it's a workable solution, it certainly seems justified to me."
The courthouse, originally slated for demolition by the county, has been tied up in litigation after Landmarks Illinois and six additional plaintiffs sued to keep the historic structure standing. The county had hoped to use the land it is on for construction of a juvenile detention center and other county services.
But local developer Joe Lemon had other plans.
He submitted a proposal when the General Services Administration (GSA) put out a Request for Lease Proposal seeking interested developers for a new site in February 2020. Kovas Palubinskas, a lease contracting officer with the GSA, sent a letter Feb. 16, 2021, to Lemon, asking permission for a representative to tour the old courthouse in order to evaluate its suitability as the site of court operations for the Central District of Illinois.
The deadline to tour the courthouse is March 22.
Former Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride got involved, sending a letter to all county board members March 8, urging them to reconsider.
"The GSA option presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Kilbride wrote. "Although conflicting sources alternatively claim that the board’s hands are tied because of the pending litigation or that the plan is not feasible, neither of those positions preclude an examination of the GSA option for several reasons."
Board Member Lauren Boswell-Loftin said she agrees with Johnston and also wants the courthouse to be toured. She said she'd received several emails and "contacts from the community" and referenced the letter from Kilbride.
"Since we are a servant of the people, we should allow the GSA to come in and tour it," she said.
County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk said since Lemon made the bid to the GSA as the developer, any arrangement to walk through the courthouse for a site inspection would have to be made through him.
Board members questioned whether the county would be obligated to put out requests for proposals seeking developers before signing a purchase agreement with Lemon.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said there is nothing in Illinois state statute that an RFP is required in order to sell the courthouse.
Drew Clevenger said the board should begin the process of negotiating with Lemon on purchasing the courthouse.
"We owe it to our constituents and the county to look at every option, because this (federal courthouse) option wasn't there four years ago when we made this decision," said Drue Mielke. "We didn't want to demolish the courthouse. If we don't go down this road and make sure, we are not doing our due diligence if we do not allow the GSA to tour that building. It might not even be a viable option, but we don't know. It would be refreshing to hear from someone who is unbiased.
"I believe we have enough land to continue doing what we want to do with a county campus," Mielke said.
Kai Swanson said the courthouse remains an unsound building, unfit for any use, let alone a federal courthouse. He said if it is to be renovated and reused, it should be restored to its 19th century glory.
When asked about the role of the Public Building Commission, Brunk said the PBC does "not have operational control of the building."
Rich Morthland thanked the board "for having the most productive conversation on this topic in a long time."
During public comments, Rock Island resident Scott Kochuyt said Lemon has a good track record of development in the Quad-Cities.
"It would be in our best interest as taxpayers and as a county to let the GSA have a walk-through (of the courthouse)," Kochuyt said. "I would encourage you to at least allow someone to come in and look at the property. I think Joe Lemon knows what he's up against."
Lemon also spoke during public comments, expressing his appreciation for the discussion and opportunity.
"I don't view this as a contentious issue. I don't know why it's become that way," Lemon said. "The people who support the preservation of the courthouse as a federal courthouse all say, 'We want this great thing for the community.'
"I can't think of anything more healing for our community than to come together and say, this is a challenging project, but it's an exceptional opportunity."