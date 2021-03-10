Rock Island County board reverses course on old courthouse; discussions move forward as possible federal courthouse

County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk said since Lemon made the bid to the GSA as the developer, any arrangement to walk through the courthouse for a site inspection would have to be made through him.

Board members questioned whether the county would be obligated to put out requests for proposals seeking developers before signing a purchase agreement with Lemon.

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said there is nothing in Illinois state statute that an RFP is required in order to sell the courthouse.

Drew Clevenger said the board should begin the process of negotiating with Lemon on purchasing the courthouse.

"We owe it to our constituents and the county to look at every option, because this (federal courthouse) option wasn't there four years ago when we made this decision," said Drue Mielke. "We didn't want to demolish the courthouse. If we don't go down this road and make sure, we are not doing our due diligence if we do not allow the GSA to tour that building. It might not even be a viable option, but we don't know. It would be refreshing to hear from someone who is unbiased.

"I believe we have enough land to continue doing what we want to do with a county campus," Mielke said.