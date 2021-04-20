Rock Island County board to downsize to 19 districts

The Rock Island County board will downsize from 25 members to 19.

Following an hour-long discussion and two failed amendments, board members on Tuesday approved an ordinance to downsize to 19 single-member districts. The change will take effect with the November 2022 election.

Board members Lauren Boswell-Loftin and Robert Westpfahl opposed downsizing. Drew Clevenger and Ken "Moose" Maranda were absent.

Prior to the vote, Kai Swanson introduced an amendment to change the number of districts to 15 instead of the original 19, but the motion failed when he and Angie Normoyle were the only board members to vote for its approval.

"Our constituents have a right for their board members to fight for their issues. That's what we're able to do when we sit at the decision-making table," Boswell-Loftin said. "But when we reduce the numbers to 19 or 15, you are going to reduce the voices that are heard in Rock Island County. It has us going backwards. When most communities are trying to grow and get progressively better, we are regressing.