Rock Island County board votes to sell Hope Creek to Infinity Healthcare

The deal includes all equipment and supplies currently in the facility, and Infinity has agreed to pay $250,000 as a down payment. A disclosure in the contract states that if Infinity discovers $150,000 or more in damages to the facility during the inspection period, it can still back out of the sale.

"We don't anticipate that being an issue; it's a fairly new facility," Snider said. "We don't anticipate that there are any structural problems."

Board members originally approved selling Hope Creek to Aperion Care on Feb. 25 for $6 million. As the coronavirus pandemic began to impact nursing facilities across the country and the nursing home business as a whole, Aperion lowered its offer to $3.6 million. When Infinity stepped forward and offered $4 million, Aperion matched the offer. But board members were irked. The change in offer combined with Aperion's history of racking up violations and fines from the Illinois Department of Public Health caused board members to reject the deal with Aperion on May 21 and end negotiations.