Rock Island County board will not vote on Hope Creek sale Tuesday

The decision to accept a purchase contract for Hope Creek Care Center has been delayed.

Rock Island County board members will not vote during Tuesday night's board meeting on the approval of a sales contract with Aperion Care, Inc. to buy the county-owned nursing home, 4343 Kennedy Dr., East Moline, for $6 million.

Board Chairman Richard Brunk confirmed Monday that the county still does not have a signed contract from Aperion for board members to consider.

"(Aperion) is continuing to go through things and address issues," Brunk said. "They are continuing to do their due diligence and look at financials. I'm hoping we will have something yet this week, but it won't be in time for (Tuesday's) meeting."

Brunk said even if Aperion does finalize the contract before Tuesday night's meeting, he will not add it to the agenda for consideration, saying he wants board members to have at least a few days to review the terms of the contract before voting on it.

Brunk said last week that representatives from Aperion toured the nursing home Feb. 12.