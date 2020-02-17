Rock Island County board will not vote on Hope Creek sale Tuesday

The decision to accept a purchase contract for Hope Creek Care Center has been delayed.
Rock Island County board members will not vote during Tuesday night's board meeting on the approval of a sales contract with Aperion Care, Inc. to buy the county-owned nursing home, 4343 Kennedy Dr., East Moline, for $6 million.
Board Chairman Richard Brunk confirmed Monday that the county still does not have a signed contract from Aperion for board members to consider.
"(Aperion) is continuing to go through things and address issues," Brunk said. "They are continuing to do their due diligence and look at financials. I'm hoping we will have something yet this week, but it won't be in time for (Tuesday's) meeting."
Brunk said even if Aperion does finalize the contract before Tuesday night's meeting, he will not add it to the agenda for consideration, saying he wants board members to have at least a few days to review the terms of the contract before voting on it.
Brunk said last week that representatives from Aperion toured the nursing home Feb. 12.
Board members voted in June to seek buyers for Hope Creek, saying the county could not continue to support it financially. The facility, built for $25 million in 2007, still has $11 million left on the mortgage and $7.5 million in short-term debt. County Auditor April Palmer told board members during the Feb. 12 meeting that Hope Creek loses an average of $100,000 per month.
The facility was listed for $19 million in September by broker Marcus & Millichap. Aperion offered to purchase Hope Creek in early January, sparking a public outcry from residents and employees of the facility, and county residents, who claim Aperion's record of health code violations and fines from the Illinois Department of Public Health will put Hope Creek residents at risk.
Three lower offers were made: Altitude Healthcare and Cascade Legacy Healthcare both offered $5 million, and Mosaic Healthcare offered $5.5 million.
A two-thirds supermajority — 17 of the 25 board members — of votes in favor of the purchase would be required to move forward.