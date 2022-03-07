Rock Island County candidate filing begins; voting deadlines to know

Potential candidates were lined up outside the Rock Island County clerk's office Monday morning, the first day the county began accepting petitions from those seeking office in county-wide races.

County Clerk Karen Kinney said a line of about 25 people were waiting to file their paperwork when her office opened at 8 a.m.

"When I came in today, I said it almost looks like election day," Kinney said. "We had our four election girls in the back room, stamping their paperwork — their statement of candidacy and statement of economic interest."

With the county board downsizing from 25 to 19 single-member districts, all 19 board members must run for re-election in the June 28 primary. Other county offices to appear on the ballot will be: auditor, coroner, county clerk, recorder, sheriff and treasurer.

Kinney said registered voters can request vote-by-mail applications beginning March 30 through June 25 from the clerk's office, 1504 Third Ave., Rock Island, or by visiting the clerk's website and downloading an application.

Applications must be received by the clerk's office by June 23 in order to allow a mail-in ballot enough time to arrive at a recipient's home.

"If we don't get applications by then, there's no way we can promise you'll get your ballot in Florida or wherever," Kinney said. "The sooner, the better. I would want to make sure my vote counted, so get it in by the deadline."

Vote-by-mail ballots may be mailed beginning May 14 and must be postmarked by midnight June 28, the day of the primary election.

Early voting for the June 28 primary begins May 19. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

