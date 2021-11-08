Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin announces bid for treasurer

Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin, a Democrat, has announced his candidacy for treasurer.
Current Treasurer Louisa Ewert announced in July that she would not run for reelection when her third term ends Nov. 30, 2022.
Camlin, 34, was a Rock Island County board member from 2010 to 2017, serving as vice chairman. County Clerk Karen Kinney appointed Camlin chief deputy clerk in 2017 and he has served as South Rock Island Township clerk since 2013.
"My campaign is to offer the people of Rock Island county a good-government candidate who looks out for the hardworking taxpayers," Camlin said. "My goal throughout my tenure in public service has always been to make government better for the people it serves."
Camlin is a lifelong Rock Island resident. He graduated from Augustana College with a bachelor's degree in political science and has a master's degree in organizational leadership from Lewis University.
Camlin said his experience with the county’s policies, software and property taxing system makes him the best candidate.
"The time for keeping good government alive is important now more than ever," he said. "I offer my experience in public service and I think I have a good record of dedicated service to the people of Rock Island County. I want to bring that to the treasurer's office. Now is the time to step forward and offer the county what I have.
"I want our entire county to be successful. We want our residents to feel proud of their hometowns in Rock Island County. I think I have a record people can turn to and fulfill that for our county."
The treasurer’s office is responsible for mailing property tax bills and collecting payments from taxpayers before distributing the funds to the various taxing bodies of Rock Island County, its municipalities, school districts, townships and library districts. The treasurer also oversees all county funds and investments.
Camlin has already received the endorsement of Ewert, who said she has confidence in Camlin's "abilities and is impressed with how well he works with the public."
Camlin is holding a campaign meet and greet event Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 25, 4600 46th Ave., Rock Island, where he will be introduced by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
For more information, go to nickcamlin.com.