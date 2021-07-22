Rock Island County Children's Advocacy Center reports increase in child abuse

The center coordinates and tracks investigations, medical treatment, provides referrals for counseling, prosecution and training and most importantly, eliminates the need for children having to retell their traumatic experience over and over.

"It's very rare for a child to lie about (abuse)," O'Brien said, noting about 4% to 8% of children fabricate stories, and many of those involve coaching from a parent during a custody battle.

"We don't tell the kids what to say; we don't lead them," she said. "It's up to them to tell us their story. If they don't want to tell us, we don't do the interview that day. It's not our job to put words in their mouth; they just tell us what's going on and what happened to them."

O'Brien said one in four girls and one out of seven boys will be a victim of sex abuse before they turn 18 and that 90% of victims of child sex abuse know their abuser.

"That's because you don't take your 5-year-old to Target, drop them off and say you'll be back in four hours. They are with someone they know," O'Brien said. "Your kids are with babysitters, teachers, coaches, grandparents, aunts and uncles, the neighbor. They're not with strangers. Most people want to believe sex abuse occurs with someone you don't know that is a stranger, but it's very rare.