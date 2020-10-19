Rock Island County circuit clerk race: Weikert being challenged by McGuire-Madunic

Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert, the Democratic incumbent, will face Republican Brandi McGuire-Madunic in the Nov. 3 election.
The race for circuit clerk is typically low key and by most standards, without controversy. But with recent layoffs due to COVID-19 and other alleged problems in the clerk’s office, a handful of local Democrats have turned against Weikert, including some employed in her office, and pledged their support for McQuire-Madunic instead. Weikert, meanwhile, has the support of county Democratic party officials and the endorsements of eight unions.
Weikert laid off 15 clerks in the circuit clerk's office May 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on county finances. She said the layoffs were necessary due to an 80% drop in revenue the office receives from filing fees, leaving her unable to maintain staffing levels. Weikert said all AFSCME employees have been hired back.
One week after the layoffs, Weikert, along with three other county elected officials, rejected proposed pay increases of 2% following an outcry from county employees, officials and the public. Since pay increases for elected officials must be set 180 days prior to an election, Weikert will not be eligible for a raise for another four years.
McGuire-Madunic is known for suing the Sherrard School District in 2014, alleging the district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it denied her epileptic daughter from bringing her service dog to school. McGuire-Madunic won the case and was awarded a $75,000 settlement.
McGuire-Madunic previously ran for office in 2016 when she challenged District 72 state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, losing by nearly 6,000 votes.
Tammy Weikert
Weikert has worked in the circuit clerk's office for 23 years, with the last five as the elected circuit clerk. She lives in Andalusia with her husband and together the couple has four grown children and several grandchildren.
"Under my leadership our office has accomplished many goals, including revolutionizing storage and access of our extremely important records," Weikert said. "We have implemented electronic filing of civil cases and criminal filings, filing of electronic appeals with the Appellate Court and increased access for self-represented litigants seeking guidance with navigating the court system."
Weikert said she is running for reelection in order to continue with improvements she implemented.
"I have been leading our office through an amazing transformation," she said. "Previously, we had to search through hundreds of index books or pull tri-fold records which hadn’t been opened for a century in the attic to a system where our records are literally at our fingertips."
Support Local Journalism
As a result, anyone can access court records in the courtroom, remotely or online. Weikert's next goal is to offer access to online documents.
"Online document access will save users of the court system precious time from traveling to access court files, save users money from missed work and increase access to their records safely," she said. "We are very close to this service being a reality and I am proud of this accomplishment.
"Remote virtual hearings, online document access, court forms and payments online are ways I am continuing to work for our community. These are the reasons I am inspired to seek reelection. I have a genuine passion for protecting the integrity of our data, improving the services we provide and using technology to reduce barriers and maintain data integrity."
If she is reelected, Weikert said she will focus on solutions for the budget crisis caused by the pandemic, such as continuing virtual court hearings.
"I am committed to maintaining operations for those we serve, while protecting them as well as our staff," she said. "The reduction in filings, court hearings and loss of revenue had a devastating effect on many of our employees and I am working on new methods of maintaining court operations to prevent our office from incurring any further reductions."
Weikert said she has also been working with the Rock Island County state's attorney's office to implement a joint case management system to improve "operational efficiencies, timely resolution of cases and accurate reporting of statistical data."
"I care about the community I serve and am consistently working to offer solutions that have tremendous value," Weikert said.
Brandi McGuire-Madunic
McGuire-Madunic is a lifelong resident of the Quad Cities and has four children. She is the founder of the non-profit Ribbonsforkellsey, which provides anti-suffocation pillows to children with seizures and weighted blankets to children with autism. In 2014, she was awarded the Quad-Cities "Advocate of the Year" award.
"I am also known for standing up for the rights of those with disabilities," she said.
"I was inspired to run for Rock Island County circuit clerk when I heard the news of the poor handling of the layoffs of clerks and the unacceptable working conditions," McGuire-Madunic said. "Our public employees deserve better.
"As circuit clerk, I will maintain the records of the court with dignity, integrity and accuracy. I will work on securing the important historical data. Residents deserve a circuit clerk who is transparent and accountable."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.