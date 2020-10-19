Rock Island County circuit clerk race: Weikert being challenged by McGuire-Madunic

"I am committed to maintaining operations for those we serve, while protecting them as well as our staff," she said. "The reduction in filings, court hearings and loss of revenue had a devastating effect on many of our employees and I am working on new methods of maintaining court operations to prevent our office from incurring any further reductions."

Weikert said she has also been working with the Rock Island County state's attorney's office to implement a joint case management system to improve "operational efficiencies, timely resolution of cases and accurate reporting of statistical data."

"I care about the community I serve and am consistently working to offer solutions that have tremendous value," Weikert said.

Brandi McGuire-Madunic

McGuire-Madunic is a lifelong resident of the Quad Cities and has four children. She is the founder of the non-profit Ribbonsforkellsey, which provides anti-suffocation pillows to children with seizures and weighted blankets to children with autism. In 2014, she was awarded the Quad-Cities "Advocate of the Year" award.

"I am also known for standing up for the rights of those with disabilities," she said.