Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert being challenged in November election

Amy Beeding, a 14-year employee and AFSCME 2025 union president, was among those laid off.

"I will vote for Brandi," Beeding said. "Even though I am a lifelong Democrat, I don't feel like it's about the party anymore; it's about right and wrong. What Tammy has done makes me sick to my stomach."

Beeding alleged Weikert laid off employees as retribution after they complained to Weikert when she asked them to work full-time from the office without providing adequate PPE or socially-distanced work spaces.

"She (laid off employees) because she was angry; she didn't do it to save the county money or because the county board told her to do it," Beeding said. "I don't trust her judgment. It's hard to work for someone — much less vote for them — after they've shown you their true colors."

Beeding said she had been called back to work along with six additional deputy clerks, beginning Monday.

AFSCME Vice Presdent Tracy Jones, who's been employed by the circuit clerk's office for 19 years, said she also would support McGuire-Madunic. As a Bettendorf resident, Jones cannot vote for McGuire-Madunic but said she would campaign on her behalf.