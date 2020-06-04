Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert being challenged in November election

Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert will have a Republican opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.
Brandi McGuire-Madunic filed papers Monday as the Republican candidate for circuit clerk. There were no Republican candidates who filed before the March 17 primary election, making it possible for McGuire-Madunic to get on the ballot, according to Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney.
McGuire-Madunic is known for suing the Sherrard School District in 2014, alleging the district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it denied her epileptic daughter from bringing her service dog to school. McGuire-Madunic won the case and was awarded a $75,000 settlement.
McGuire-Madunic ran for District 72 state representative in 2016 against Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, losing by nearly 6,000 votes. She could not be reached for comment Thursday.
After 15 clerks were laid off in the circuit clerk’s office in May because of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some have come forward to say they will vote against their boss and support McGuire-Madunic instead.
Amy Beeding, a 14-year employee and AFSCME 2025 union president, was among those laid off.
"I will vote for Brandi," Beeding said. "Even though I am a lifelong Democrat, I don't feel like it's about the party anymore; it's about right and wrong. What Tammy has done makes me sick to my stomach."
Beeding alleged Weikert laid off employees as retribution after they complained to Weikert when she asked them to work full-time from the office without providing adequate PPE or socially-distanced work spaces.
"She (laid off employees) because she was angry; she didn't do it to save the county money or because the county board told her to do it," Beeding said. "I don't trust her judgment. It's hard to work for someone — much less vote for them — after they've shown you their true colors."
Beeding said she had been called back to work along with six additional deputy clerks, beginning Monday.
AFSCME Vice Presdent Tracy Jones, who's been employed by the circuit clerk's office for 19 years, said she also would support McGuire-Madunic. As a Bettendorf resident, Jones cannot vote for McGuire-Madunic but said she would campaign on her behalf.
"I don't support Tammy, so obviously I am going to support Brandi," Jones said. "After the way Tammy's treated our (union) members, I don't see how we would be supporting Tammy during this race. As long as Brandi will engage in an active dialogue with the union, which is something Ms. Weikert has not done, I will support her fully.
"What we have in (office) now is someone who is very anti-union and anti-labor, and we don't need that in Rock Island County," Jones said. "We have a lot of Democrats who are not acting like Democrats. The Democrats are supposed to be the party of labor. This is not what my experience has been in the last 10 years in Rock Island County. I don't care if someone is a Republican or a Democrat; I want someone who is going to treat my (union) members right."
Weikert could not be reached for comment.
