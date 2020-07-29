Rock Island County Clerk: Absentee ballot requests from Peoria legal, but causing confusion

Kinney is encouraging all registered voters to vote by mail in order to protect themselves and poll workers from the potential spread of COVID-19. She said teams of bipartisan election judges will verify each applicant’s information and signature before mailing an official ballot, which secures the voting process.

Rock Island County Republican Party Chairman Drue Mielke said Wednesday his office participated in sending out the ballot request applications from Peoria and that voters can trust the process.

"What the Republicans are doing is separate, but different, because it's not through the county clerk," Mielke said. "I filled mine out today to request a mail-in ballot. We're both sending out ballot requests. We did this two years ago and had tremendous response. We promised we'd do a vote-by-mail initiative. It's a good thing; it gives people an option."

Mielke said the Rock Island County Republican Party partnered with the Whiteside and Peoria County Republican parties to send ballot applications to all registered voters in the three counties as a way to pool resources and increase voter participation. He said once the applications are filled out and returned to Peoria, all Rock Island County applications will be forwarded to Kinney's office.