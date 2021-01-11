Rock Island County closer to trimming size of county board

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I've been against the downsizing because it will have an effect on those communities that have a lesser voice and that will be drawn as the bigger picture," Lauren Boswell-Loftin said.

"There is a political component to this, whether we like it or not," Pat O'Brien said. "If minority representation is what we're after here, then we should probably keep our districts."

Board Vice-Chairman Brian Vyncke said it would be difficult to find data to provide guidance with redistricting.

"We can armchair quarterback this all day," Vyncke said. "We were elected to make these tough decisions, so I welcome this process. Whatever answer we come up with is an answer this county board and all residents of Rock Island County are going to have to live with for the next 10 years."

Loftin agreed that a 25-member board is "cumbersome."

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said Henry County downsized after the 2010 census. She said they are in the process of downsizing again after 2020 census numbers are reported.

"Although we have a different population than Henry County and we are smaller, it's good to know we have another county that's in our same judicial district that will be doing the same process as we are," Villarreal said.

Committee Chairman Jeff Deppe said the process for how the districts will be redrawn has not been decided yet.

