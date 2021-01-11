Rock Island County closer to trimming size of county board

Downsizing the Rock Island County board may finally move forward once official 2020 Census numbers have been reported.
Members of the county governance, health and administration committee on Monday talked about reducing the 25-member board to 15 members and how to go about getting it done.
During the nearly hour-long discussion, committee members laid out two options: 15 separate districts with one representative each; or five multi-member districts with three representatives each. Once districts are redrawn, the new board structure will take effect in 2022.
"We don't have the final census numbers, but I think everyone knows that one of my bedrock principles as chair has been to ensure the board has the best possible information," County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk said. "That's what we're looking at today — to at least start the conversation."
A non-binding resolution was passed by voters in 2012 to downsize the board, but no action has been taken. The issue was a campaign talking point in the recent Nov. 3 county board election among candidates who promised to get it done.
"The reason why this reapportionment process itself is so significant is because we are looking at a reduction in the number of districts," Brunk said.
"I've been against the downsizing because it will have an effect on those communities that have a lesser voice and that will be drawn as the bigger picture," Lauren Boswell-Loftin said.
"There is a political component to this, whether we like it or not," Pat O'Brien said. "If minority representation is what we're after here, then we should probably keep our districts."
Board Vice-Chairman Brian Vyncke said it would be difficult to find data to provide guidance with redistricting.
"We can armchair quarterback this all day," Vyncke said. "We were elected to make these tough decisions, so I welcome this process. Whatever answer we come up with is an answer this county board and all residents of Rock Island County are going to have to live with for the next 10 years."
Loftin agreed that a 25-member board is "cumbersome."
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said Henry County downsized after the 2010 census. She said they are in the process of downsizing again after 2020 census numbers are reported.
"Although we have a different population than Henry County and we are smaller, it's good to know we have another county that's in our same judicial district that will be doing the same process as we are," Villarreal said.
Committee Chairman Jeff Deppe said the process for how the districts will be redrawn has not been decided yet.