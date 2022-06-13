 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROCK ISLAND

Rock Island County closes part of Highway NN for roadwork

Rock Island County has closed a rural stretch of county highway for road work.

County Highway NN – 176th Avenue – is closed to through traffic from 99th Street to 117th Street, according to a county news release. The closure began at 8 a.m. Monday and is expected to last until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

