Rock Island County collects nearly $40,000 in first cannabis sales tax payout

Legalization of recreational marijuana is paying off for Rock Island County, which collected $39,905 in its first monthly sale tax revenue disbursement.
County Administrator Jim Snider informed members of the county governance, health and administration committee about the additional income during Tuesday's meeting.
"This would extrapolate out to an annual amount of $478,807," Snider said. "We had projected $500,000 in revenue in our fiscal year 2021 budget, so we are pretty much tracking that projection."
Snider said Wednesday the additional money will help boost flat revenue streams the county is experiencing, like recent dips in sales and property taxes.
"We constantly deal with employee benefit costs going up every year and struggling with trying to keep things afloat with those flat revenues," Snider said. "This will help buffer that with the additional revenue. With COVID, it's turned into a process where we are struggling to balance the budget with lower revenue. Fortunately, that half a million (annually) we are budgeting is going to help.
"If it wasn't for that, we'd be looking at further budget shortfalls."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker legalized recreational marijuana June 25, 2019, making it the 11th state to allow the sale of adult-use recreational cannabis. The law went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
In anticipation of the new law, county board members approved a cannabis retailers' occupation tax of 3% on the sale of all recreational marijuana in October, 2019. The sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county is 3.75 percent. The county's tax is levied on top of a 3% retail tax imposed by municipalities.
The county began collecting the tax in July from the only recreational cannabis dispensary in the county, Nature's Treatment, 973 Tech Dr., Milan.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) reported it has collected more than $100 million in tax revenue from adult-use cannabis sales since sales began Jan. 1.
Of that revenue, $69.7 million was collected through the Cannabis Regulation Fund and $36.1 million was collected from state and local sales taxes.
According to Illinois law, about 50% of recreational marijuana revenues collected through the Cannabis Regulation Fund will be either reinvested through the Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) Program in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the justice system or directed to address substance abuse and prevention, and mental health concerns.
