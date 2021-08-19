Rock Island County Democrats Labor Day picnic cancelled as COVID cases spike

For the second year in a row, the annual Rock Island County Democrats Labor Day picnic has been canceled.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Quad Cities, the Sept. 6 "Salute to Labor" event was canceled out of health and safety concerns.
Rock Island County Democratic Party Chairman Mike Halpin made the announcement in a news release Thursday. The event would have been the 53rd annual picnic, not including last year's cancellation.
"The safety and health of our supporters and volunteers are of primary importance to us," Halpin said. "We stand with our brothers and sisters in organized labor in looking to protect our families, particularly our children, from this terrible pandemic's latest wave. Essential workers already risk so much every day by showing up to the job, and this year we will honor them by showing we take their health, and the health of their families seriously."
The picnic was moved a few years ago from Illiniwek Forest Preserve in Hampton to the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Major political candidates like Hillary Clinton, Amy Klobuchar, JB Pritzker, Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Cheri Bustos and many others have made appearances at the event as part of their campaigns for president, governor, U.S. Senate and Congress.
The Rock Island County Democrats will still hold its Drawdown Raffle, with a top prize of $5,000 and other cash prizes.
"We are already planning our return for next year's event," Halpin said. "In the meantime, we as Democrats encourage everyone to wear their mask, get vaccinated, and care for your friends and neighbors out there."