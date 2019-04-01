ROCK ISLAND — The Rock Island County Democrats' office was vandalized over the weekend when one of the large picture windows in the historic building, 218 18th St., was broken.
The vandalism was discovered Monday morning by staff of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, as they were reporting to work.
Rock Island County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Jones said it doesn't appear anyone made entry and nothing is missing.
"I think it could be a targeted attack. People can get a little frustrated sometimes," Jones said. "I hope that's not the case."
Jones said it's the first time the Democrats have had a problem since moving their headquarters office to the location in August. He said the office is the only one on 18th Street that sustained damage over the weekend.
"It's really unfortunate," he said. "I would like to chalk it up to someone maybe being intoxicated, but there was a St. Patrick's Day event down there recently and nothing happened."
Rock Island County Democrats Treasurer Andy Waeyaert said he was contacted by Doug House, former chairman of the Rock Island County Democrats. House noticed the broken window while driving by Monday morning.
"It looks like it was intentional," Waeyaert said. "Someone let their emotions get the best of them. We just need to remind people to calm down; we are all here to help our communities. As long as it doesn't rise above breaking windows, we'll be okay."
Waeyaert said he noticed residue from a red liquid spilled down the window frames and believes someone may have thrown a drink against the window. He said the property management company has already repaired one part of the window.
"This stuff happens," House said. "It could have been somebody on the street. When you have a storefront office, regardless of what you do, you have the public going by."
On the Rock Island County Democrats Facebook page, a photo of the damage was posted with this caption, "Please do not let your passion for politics turn into something ugly. We are all Quad-Citizens and Americans just trying to do our best by our communities. Stay positive Rock Island County."
Jones said a report will be filed with the Rock Island Police Department.