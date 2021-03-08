Rock Island County discusses next steps in downsizing board

"Are we looking at having multiple districts for political reasons, or are we looking at the data that was provided by the census?" Boswell-Loftin said. "Because of the issue of diversity, because I believe it's important our community has a voice in what happens in their (district), I think it's important everyone is represented.

"To me, having 25 members gives our county an opportunity to actually mirror the community that we serve. When you look at reducing your numbers, you're also looking at reducing the voices in the community.

"Being the one that's opposed to downsizing, I would agree with downsizing if our census numbers dictated we had such a drop in population that we needed to do something different," Boswell-Loftin said. "It should be driven by (census) numbers, and not by politics."

Dorothy Beck agreed with some of Boswell-Loftin's statements but said the new districts, when they are decided, will each have a somewhat equal number of voters.

"There are other factors to be taken into consideration besides just the size of the district," Beck said. "We want an equitable board."

Beck said the non-binding referendum voters approved in 2012 was overwhelmingly in favor of reducing the size of the board.