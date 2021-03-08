Rock Island County discusses next steps in downsizing board

Downsizing the Rock Island County board is moving forward, but members of the Governance, Health and Administration Committee are not in agreement over the number of districts or if downsizing should happen at all.
County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk said during a town hall forum last week Illinois state statute requires county reapportionment to take place every 10 years following the census. Brunk said the county is in the process of putting together requests for proposals seeking an independent contractor who will redraw the districts.
Committee members have laid out two possible scenarios: 15 separate districts with one representative each; or five multi-member districts with three representatives each.
Brian Vyncke said having multi-member districts will "add layers of beauracracy."
"I've had no complaints of having single-member districts," he said.
Lauren Boswell-Loftin it was important to be "mindful of the reasons" behind the decisions to downsize the board and that diversity should be represented.
"Are we looking at having multiple districts for political reasons, or are we looking at the data that was provided by the census?" Boswell-Loftin said. "Because of the issue of diversity, because I believe it's important our community has a voice in what happens in their (district), I think it's important everyone is represented.
"To me, having 25 members gives our county an opportunity to actually mirror the community that we serve. When you look at reducing your numbers, you're also looking at reducing the voices in the community.
"Being the one that's opposed to downsizing, I would agree with downsizing if our census numbers dictated we had such a drop in population that we needed to do something different," Boswell-Loftin said. "It should be driven by (census) numbers, and not by politics."
Dorothy Beck agreed with some of Boswell-Loftin's statements but said the new districts, when they are decided, will each have a somewhat equal number of voters.
"There are other factors to be taken into consideration besides just the size of the district," Beck said. "We want an equitable board."
Beck said the non-binding referendum voters approved in 2012 was overwhelmingly in favor of reducing the size of the board.
Boswell-Loftin said part of the reason voters supported that referendum was the fact that board members at the time received pensions and healthcare. Reducing the size of the board would save taxpayers money.
"The situation has changed," she said.
Vyncke said when voters approved downsizing in 2012, they were not given a number; they simply voted 'yes' or 'no' on whether to downsize.
"We eliminated the ability for (board members) to participate in IMRF retirement," Vyncke said. "We have reduced costs to the county significantly. Some of those benefits were more expensive than the salary you got to (be) on the board. We've done a lot of good things and I hope that the papers print this stuff. We need this information out there.
"Every fire we put out, two more fires start," Vyncke said. "We continue to try to move down the road to do what the voters have asked us to do. That vote in 2012 was a vote of 'reduce the board.'"
Vyncke said if the number of districts are reduced by too much, there will be no opportunity to correct it.
Committee members briefly discussed having a board member at-Large, but Chairman Jeff Deppe said the only board member who has shown interest is Ken "Moose" Maranda.
Beck said a map showing demographic information of the current districts would be helpful in deciding how districts could be drawn.
State law mandates the apportionment plan must be completed and filed with Rock Island County clerk Karen Kinney no later than one day after the July 20 board meeting. Once districts are redrawn, the new board structure will take effect in 2022.