Rock Island County election board sides with two challenged state's attorney candidates

A Rock Island County election board has sided with two state’s attorney’s candidates whose initial election filings were challenged.
Four objectors challenged the election filings of Assistant State's Attorney Calvin Dane and Herb Schultz, a defense attorney. Both are Democrats. The complaints argue the filings are invalid because they did not meet the requirements of state law.
The election board, which comprises Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney, Treasurer Louisa Ewert and Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert, ruled Monday afternoon that both candidates will be on the primary ballot. The primary is scheduled for March 17.
In Schultz’s case, they rejected all the objectors’ arguments, according to the written rulings. Some of the objections against Dane were sustained, but Kinney said on Monday afternoon that they did not reach a threshold that required his filings be rejected.
“We felt they (the objections) were a little harsh, and think our decision reflects that,” Kinney said.
She said she preferred for the county’s voters to have a choice of candidates from which to choose.
Dane agreed there were mistakes in his filing but said they were minor. He said he was not concerned about the larger issues argued in the objections because the case law was clear.
“It turned out exactly how we expected, and it wasn’t a concern to us,” he said.
Schultz issued a statement Monday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was happy to represent myself in front of the board and am glad this could be cleared up,” he wrote.
He said he believes in the right to file objections in an election and those objections should be weighed on their merits.
Four objectors challenged Dane and Schultz. They were Chris Beiderbecke; Jill Nelson; Robert Stradt and Robyn Stradt.
Robert Stradt is the father of Ron Stradt, another Democratic candidate for state’s attorney. Robyn Stradt is his sister.
Stradt could not file objections himself because he is not a resident of Rock Island County, Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said previously. Residency, however, is not a requirement for running for state’s attorney.
No objections were filed against Stradt or Kathleen Bailey, the Republican candidate.
Stradt, contacted for comment Monday, said he had not yet seen the rulings, but said he expected them to be assessed for a judicial review after the complaints filed against the other Democratic candidate, State's Attorney Dora Villarreal Nieman, are heard.
The same four objectors also filed a complaint against her, and the allegations were on mostly similar grounds to those against Dane and Schultz.
Those complaints are scheduled for review on Thursday, Kinney said.