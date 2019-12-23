Rock Island County election board sides with two challenged state's attorney candidates

Dane agreed there were mistakes in his filing but said they were minor. He said he was not concerned about the larger issues argued in the objections because the case law was clear.

“It turned out exactly how we expected, and it wasn’t a concern to us,” he said.

Schultz issued a statement Monday afternoon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I was happy to represent myself in front of the board and am glad this could be cleared up,” he wrote.

He said he believes in the right to file objections in an election and those objections should be weighed on their merits.

Four objectors challenged Dane and Schultz. They were Chris Beiderbecke; Jill Nelson; Robert Stradt and Robyn Stradt.

Robert Stradt is the father of Ron Stradt, another Democratic candidate for state’s attorney. Robyn Stradt is his sister.

Stradt could not file objections himself because he is not a resident of Rock Island County, Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said previously. Residency, however, is not a requirement for running for state’s attorney.

No objections were filed against Stradt or Kathleen Bailey, the Republican candidate.