Rock Island County enters Phase 4; Pritzker gives vaccine update

To date, Illinois has been delivered over 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 692,763 doses have been administered, with an average of 28,171 shots administered each of the past seven days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the doses received, 550,050 have been part of the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program which focuses on vaccinating long-term care residents through partnerships with nationwide pharmacy chains. A total of 110,403 doses have been administered through that program.

Pritzker said that program “has gone exceedingly slow,” and he noted that the vaccines given through the program are taken from the state’s federal allotment.

“All the vaccinations that are necessary for that entire group have been taken out already, of our allotment, and they sit on shelves because that federal pharmacy partnership is so slow at the job,” he said.

While the state had administered about 52 percent of the 1.1 million doses it has received outside of the program, only about 20 percent of the long-term care partnership vaccines have been administered. Pritzker also noted that actual numbers are likely higher, as vaccine administrators have three days from giving the vaccine until they are required to report it to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.